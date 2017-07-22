Jordan Spieth will take 3-shot lead into final round of British Open

Seeking his first Open title, Spieth is three clear of Matt Kuchar. He widened his lead on the final hole, sinking a birdie putt from the edge of the green, while Kuchar missed one that was closer.

Spieth separated himself from the field with a third-round 65, matching his score from the first round. Kuchar, playing in the same final group, shot a 66.

U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka was six shots back, tied with Canadian Austin Connelly. Branden Grace was another shot back after shooting a major championship record 62.

Jordan Spieth of the United States shakes hands with Matt Kuchar of the United States on the 18th green during the third round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 22, 2017 in Southport, England.

After a beautiful day that made for perfect scoring conditions, some weather is moving into the British Open.

That has some potential to cause problems for the leaders, who are on the back nine as the wind is picking up and a few raindrops are coming down.

Most of the players are already in the clubhouse or on their way home, and a lot of those are very happy about it. Of the first 61 players, 34 broke par, including the 62 by Branden Grace that set a record for major championship play.

Spieth, who has won the Masters and U.S. Open, is trying for his first British Open title. Kuchar has yet to win a major championship.

Rory McIlroy appeared poised to make a run, with three birdies in his first five holes. But McIlroy made a double bogey on the 10th hole and was at 1 under.

Ian Poulter got big cheers from the home crowd as he made his way around. He was five shots off the pace, tied with Branden Grace, who broke the major championship scoring record with a 62.