Jordin Tootoo playing his way into a regular spot in the lineup

TORONTO — Two weeks ago, Jordin Tootoo was all but resigned to his fate. He’d be an extra in the postseason, a locker-room guy, a character guy, there for moral support and practice work. A healthy scratch in 14 of the 15 games during the Hawks’ hottest stretch of the season, the veteran winger was on the outside looking in. And in his first game back in the lineup, on March 3, he played less than four minutes.

Then came his breakout game in Nashville the next night — a goal, a handful of other chances, a fight, a signature effort. And suddenly it’s looking more and more likely that Tootoo will indeed be a regular in the postseason lineup.

“When you gain a little bit of confidence, it goes a long way,” Tootoo said of the Nashville game. “My game is north and south, and being a physical player, and doing all the little things. When you make those little things happen, it goes a long way.”

Tootoo was in the lineup for the fourth straight game Saturday against Toronto, and he’s only been scratched once in the last eight. With a rotating cast of linemates on the fourth line, Tootoo has been generating more and more chances lately.

Jordin Tootoo celebrates the Blackhawks' win over Nashville on March 4 with Ryan Hartman (left) and Corey Crawford. (Getty Images)

“He’s played very well,” Joel Quenneville said. “He’s really improved his game. He brings that element of pace, and he did a nice job in the physicality department, as well. He brings us some sandpaper, some toughness. It looks like ehe’s got patience with the puck, in handling it, and having it a little bit more. He’s making some good plays offensively. I like the progression.”

But Tootoo still feels he has much to prove in the final 12 games of the season, to secure a role in the playoffs.

“My mentality is you’ve got to prove yourself every day,” he said. “It’s a business out here, and you don’t want to get too comfortable or too content.”

Hossa hurt

Marian Hossa will miss Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Ottawa. Hossa participated in Saturday’s morning skate to test out the injury, but apparently wasn’t good enough to play. Quenneville said it wasn’t serious.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock had high praise for the defensive play of Hossa— whom he had in Detroit in the 2008-09 season — calling him “the best thief in the league from behind.”

Roster report

Corey Crawford, who missed Thursday’s game with an illness, will get the start for the Hawks against Toronto. Scott Darling likely will get Sunday’s home game against Colorado.

