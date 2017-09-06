Jose Abreu hit by pitch, leaves game

CLEVELAND — Jose Abreu left the White Sox game against the Cleveland Indians after getting struck near his left knee with a pitch from Indians left-hander Andrew Miller in the seventh inning Friday night.

Abreu lay on his back in pain and was helped off the field by trainer Herm Schneider and manager Rick Renteria. Abreu did not bear weight on his left leg as he was helped off.

The Sox trailed 4-3. Todd Frazier moved from third base to first base, taking over for Abreu. Yolmer Sanchez entered the game as a pinch runner and played third.

Abreu was checked by Schneider in the dugout and remained there in the seventh inning but went to the clubhouse in the eighth.