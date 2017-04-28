Jose Abreu hopes to return to White Sox lineup Saturday

DETROIT – Jose Abreu was out of the White Sox lineup Friday night after suffering a mild strain of his right groin Wednesday, but said he was available to pinch hit and hoped to be in the lineup for the second game of the series Saturday at Comerica Park.

Abreu wanted to play but understood that manager Rick Renteria was “trying to think of me,’’ he said through interpreter Billy Russo. “But I feel good.’’

Abreu said he would be first in line and in Renteria’s ear if a pinch-hitting situation came up.

Abreu still hasn’t homered and was in a slump for much of April, but he was showing signs of life with multihit games in his last four. He was 11-for-24 (.458) with four doubles and three RBI in his last seven games, but is still searching for his first home run.

Jose Abreu, left, is assisted off the field after being injured during a play during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“I am feeling more comfortable now at home plate,’’ he said. The results have been there in the last couple of days. Good for my confidence.

“I feel like my offense is catching up with where it’s supposed to be.’’

Abreu got hurt planting his foot to change direction after misplaying a ground ball Wednesday against the Royals. The Sox were off Thursday.

“It’s not as bad as it looked like when he was out there on the field,’’ Renteria said. “He’s day to day.’’

Not so fast

Avisail Garcia will be on the list of American League Player of the month candidates but Renteria is comfortable leaving him sixth in the lineup, or fifth with Abreu out Friday. Renteria batted Garcia second once and fourth once, and has toyed with moving him to fourth.

“I’ve been tempted, yes,’’ Renteria said. “Absolutely. But I just want to leave him there and we’ll see how we continue to move forward. We are three weeks into the season. It’s a long season.’’

Garcia hit his fifth homer of the season Friday after Todd Frazier, batting fourth, led off the second inning with a homer. Frazier and Garcia hit the first two pitches of the inning from Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd.

Mix and match

Tyler Saladino was the designated hitter, the latest indication that Renteria is following on his promise to spread the role around. Cody Asche (eight starts), Matt Davidson (four), Abreu (three), Todd Frazier (two), Yolmer Sánchez (two) and Melky Cabrera (one) have all taken turns.

It’s all part of Renteria’s plan to have flexibility and versatility. The only position manned by the same player all season is right field, where Garcia has made 21 starts.

“It’s cool,’’ said Davidson, who made his second start at first base Friday. “It breaks it up, keeps everybody fresh – and mentally fresh, too. It doesn’t let you get lazy. I have to get my work in at first base and third base, so it keeps you on your toes.’’

The lone lefty

Left-hander Dan Jennings has quietly continued to be an effective piece in the Sox bullpen, posting a 1.65 ERA since Aug. 4 of 2015, covering a span of 99 relief appearances. That’s the third best mark over that span in the American League.

Jennings is the only lefty in the Sox pen, and he came into the season more determined than ever to always be available.

“I’ve taken pride in that,’’ Jennings said. “Some of those days after I’ve thrown one or two [innings] and might need a day off, I feel like, as a lefty I can always be available for one hitter even if I’m hanging a little bit. I can always go spin some in there or make it work for one hitter.’’