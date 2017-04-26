Jose Abreu leaves White Sox game with mild hip flexor strain

First baseman Jose Abreu left the White Sox game against the Royals Wednesday after suffering a mild right hip flexor strain.

Abreu did the splits while trying to plant his right foot on the infield grass after Cheslor Cuthbert’s ground ball went off his glove during the fifth inning. He was charged with an error on the play.

Abreu walked off the field under his own power with trainer Herm Schneider, but with a slight limp. The Sox are off Thursday and he will be re-evaluated Friday when the team opens a 10-game road trip in Detroit. He is day to day.

Todd Frazier moved from third base to first, Tyler Saladino from second to third and Yolmer Sanchez came into the game at second.

Jose Abreu. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Abreu is in the midst of his best hitting groove of the season. He had two doubles in the game against Royals right-hander Nate Karns, giving him five multihit games in his last seven to raise is average to .253.

The Abreu error led to the Royals’ first run, which was unearned, against lefty Jose Quintana. The Sox led 2-1 in the fifth.