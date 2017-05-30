Jose Abreu on Yoan Moncada: ‘I know I have to take care of him’

The stock of Jose Abreu, whose month-long hitting tear was crowned with his fourth American League Player of the Week award, is holding firm because of the first baseman’s offensive production in the middle of the lineup as well as the valued mentoring dimension he brings to the White Sox’ growing stable of prized young Cuban prospects.

Abreu not only helped recruit 19-year-old outfielder Luis Robert, who signed with the Sox on Saturday, he has been in constant contact with 21-year-old infielder Yoan Moncada – whose locker was next to his during spring training — as well. Abreu knows the challenges the young Cubans face adapting to a new country, and the Sox couldn’t have a more grounded example for Moncada and Robert, who signed for bonuses approaching a combined $60 million.

“We talk around three, four times a week,’’ Abreu, through an interpreter, said of Moncada. “He’s a very good kid. He’s like a baby. We met when we were playing in Cienfuegos in Cuba, and I know I have to take care of him.’’

Abreu is eager to see Moncada, who broke in with the Red Sox last September, in a White Sox uniform. But the front office is biding its time with the switch-hitter who is hitting .320/.400/.497 with six homers, 10 stolen bases and a hefty 49 strikeouts in 38 games.

Yoan Moncada (left) and Jose Abreu during spring training.

“From the first moment I met him in Cuba, I knew he had a lot of talent. He hasn’t changed. He’s the same guy. I’m ready for him to be here with me and for us to do things together. He’s a nice kid, and I’m waiting for the opportunity to finally play together with him here.’’

Abreu batted .452 with two homers, three doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored over seven games to earn the Player of the Week honor. He was batting .346 with 10 homers and 22 RBI over his last 33 games going into Tuesday’s game.

Bunting practice

The Sox were out for early work but manager Rick Renteria said it had nothing to do with Adam Engel fouling off three strikes attempting to put down a sacrifice in the Sox’ 5-4 win over the Red Sox Monday, or with Kevan Smith striking out bunting with two strikes in Arizona last week.

“It’s just work,’’ said Renteria, a proponent of the sacrifice, even with two strikes. “We haven’t been home very much. We’ve been on the road a lot. Our next home stand is for four days. We’ve been talking about doing this for about a month and we’ve played three days in a row daytime. So we haven’t had an opportunity to do it.’’

Frazier feeling it

Todd Frazier was 2-for-24 over his last nine games, but remains confident he will get on a roll.

“Once I get going, and when I get going, because I know it’s going to happen, it’s going to be a lot of fun,’’ he said. “It’s going to be me attacking the ball, seeing more pitches like I’ve been doing. We’ve been working on a lot of things, and it’s going to click soon.’’

Frazier is batting .181 with six homers and 21 RBI.

This and that

Left-hander David Holmberg will make his second straight start Sunday, in Detroit, after pitching out of the bullpen.

*James Shields is scheduled for a AAA minor league rehab outing Saturday, his first since going on the disabled list with a strained right lat.

*Carlos Rodon (disabled list), who is on a starting pitcher’s five-day routine as he rehabs in extended spring training, is on schedule to throw four or five innings Thursday.