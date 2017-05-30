While the White Sox are still in their rebuilding phase, first baseman José Abreu has continued a spotlight for the team.

Abreu was named American League Player of the Week on Tuesday, making him the first White Sox player to receive a weekly award since September 2015. This is Abreu’s fourth career weekly honor since his MLB debut in 2014.

Abreu found success at the plate, batting .452 with three doubles, five RBI and seven run scored last week.

Although the Arizona Diamondbacks swept the White Sox in their three-game series, Abreu hit two career milestones in the series. On May 23, Abreu hit his 100th career homers. And the following day, he matched his career high with four hits against the Diamondbacks.

This season, Abreu has a .296 batting average with 10 homer runs, 28 RBI and 32 runs scored through 49 games.