Jose Abreu rests bruised shin day after getting 100th RBI

A day after Jose Abreu made team history at the plate, he was idle Sunday, resting a bruised shin.

Abreu suffered the injury several days earlier after fouling a ball off his leg.

He was getting treatment throughout the day Saturday before his two-RBI game gave him 100 for the season for a fourth consecutive year.

‘‘He did everything he could to stay on the field [Saturday] and he was able to accomplish a personal feat,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

Jose Abreu drives in his 100th RBI on Saturday against the Royals during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. | David Banks/Getty Images

Abreu may miss two days depending upon how he feels, Renteria said.

Playing weight

Avisail Garcia knows playing at some 20 pounds less than his weight last year has contributed to a breakout season.

‘‘This offseason I have to do the same, even harder,’’ he said. “I want to keep losing a little bit more. I want to feel way better next year.’’

The 6-4, 240-pound outfielder made the All-Star team and has kept up his production despite some stints on the disabled list. His 2-for-4, three-RBI day Sunday hiked his average to .331, including his career-high 18th homer.

‘‘It’s the first time in my career I have 18 homers and 80 RBI,’’ said Garcia, 26. ‘‘That’s big.

‘‘We always set goals. I’m just thankful and I have to keep [doing] the same — the same routine, the same everything — and work hard every day, every month, every year so I can bring the best for my team.’’

All-inclusive

The professional sports world’s stand against President Donald Trump’s criticism of black athletes’ protests during the National Anthem was a focal point Sunday at arenas.

All the Sox and Royals stood normally as the anthem was sung.

Asked about Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, who became the first baseball player to kneel during the song on Saturday, Renteria echoed Major League Baseball’s statement honoring individual rights and inclusivity.

‘‘You emphasize and understand exactly why he’s doing what he’s doing,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘I think baseball in general made a wide statement of how we want to game of baseball to include everybody, basically, and support everybody. ‘’

This & that

Carson Fulmer is expected to make his next start Tuesday, although the team hasn’t officially listed him against the Los Angeles Angels because of a blister problem. Fulmer said Sunday he expects to be ready.

• The Sox took the season series from the Royals for the first time since 2010. But the team record against the AL Central is 32-41, with their only winning record against the division since 2009 coming in 2012.

• Tim Anderson has a career-high 15-game hitting streak, the longest by a Sox player this season. He is hitting .415 (27-65) in the streak, with a pair of singles Sunday.

Follow me on Twitter @toniginnetti.