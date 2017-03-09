Jose Abreu

Keeping Jose Abreu out of the lineup for three days was an easy decision for manager Rick Renteria, who wanted to protect his All-Star first baseman from aggravating a strained right elbow.

Putting him back in the lineup Sunday was an easy decision as well — not because of Abreu’s persistent pleas, but because he showed in workouts he was ready.

‘‘That desire [to play] is commendable, but it wouldn’t have been wise on our part,’’ Renteria said of keeping Abreu out until Sunday.

Renteria opted to have Abreu as the DH to ease stress on the elbow. Having him in the lineup again was stress relief for the team.

Jose Abreu hits a two-run home run in the third inning Saturday against the Rays. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

‘‘We need his bat,’’ Tim Anderson said. ‘‘We feed off him.’’

Renteria has seen Abreu first-hand only last season and this, but he sees a player performing at his best.

‘‘He’s turned himself into a good first baseman as well as hitting. His overall game seems to be shining.’’

Abreu is on pace to set career highs in extra base hits (80), total bases (336) and hits (189). HIs 36 doubles already are a career high.

He leads the team with 27 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .301.

‘‘I just want to help this team win games,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s difficult for me to be on the bench. I’m here to play and to help this team.

‘‘I appreciate Ricky. He said no [to playing] because he has to take care of me. He was doing his job. He’s a very special person.

‘‘I need to thank Hermie [trainer Herm Schneider] for his treatments, and thank the White Sox organization because they’re the ones behind me and supporting me — and my teammates and family, and especially the fans,’’ he said.

Abreu added another reason for pushing to return to play.

‘‘My mom isn’t happy when I’m not playing,’’ he said.

September opportunities

The expanded roster and chance to see more prospects will mean starting pitching opportunities for some newer faces this month.

‘‘Multiple guys could get some starts,’’ Renteria said.

Carson Fulmer, who was credited with Saturday’s victory in relief, is among them as is David Holmberg, who is expected to get the call Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians.

The Sox have a rotation spot open since the trade last week of Miguel Gonzalez to Texas.

One more injury

Infielder Tyler Saladino was a pre-game scratch from the lineup after hurting his left hand on a slide in Saturday’s game. The bruising isn’t considered serious.

First visits

Top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech will visit Guaranteed Rate Field this week on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. The Sox are planning sessions with the media for both.