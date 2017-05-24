Jose Abreu’s monster road trip goes for naught

PHOENIX – A day after clubbing his 100th career homer, a red-hot Jose Abreu encored with four hits including another homer, his 10th of the season, and three RBI.

Both homers were in losing efforts to the Diamondbacks, Wednesday’s completing a three-game series sweep and a 3-7 road trip. So Abreu wasn’t exactly basking in the glow of his time away from home, in which he went 17-for-42 (.405) with five homers, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored in 10 games.

“It was a very disappointing road trip,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “We as a team are passing through a tough moment, a rough stretch.

“I’m thankful for how I performed but I can’t be happy – we didn’t win as many games as we want to. It’s tough.

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 23: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 23, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700010912

“The team is first.’’

A good step for Shields

Right-hander James Shields threw his first bullpen at Chase Field Wednesday since he went on the disabled list after making four pretty good starts for the White Sox.

Another such session is planned for Friday and if all goes well a three-inning sim game Monday, Shields said. The 34-year-old right-hander seems as upbeat as as he’s been in almost a month.

“I can’t feel anything right now,” Shields said. “I’m just trying to build up arm strength as quickly as possible. Surprisingly, it’s back a little bit quicker than I thought. It’s actually coming out pretty good.”

Shields threw 30 pitches, using his entire assortment, he said.

Rotation in flux

Dylan Covey, who left his start in the third inning Tuesday with a strained left oblique, was “a little better” Wednesday, manager Rick Renteria said.

While a trip to the disabled list seems possible for Covey, who was limited to six starts for the A’s AA Midland team last season because of a similar injury, the Sox aren’t pressed to make a move now.

“We’ll see how he’s doing [Thursday, an off day] and the next day,’’ Renteria said. “Right now from all indications, he’s not as bad as we first anticipated, but he’s got a little tweak.’’

A Rule 5 draft pick, Covey hasn’t looked major league ready, completing six innings twice and pitching to an 8.12 ERA. Renteria said the DL is “a possibility, without elaborating too much more.’’

A straight doubleheader Friday (4:10) against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field marks the start of a seven-game home stand. Because of the twinbill, which includes a rainout makeup game, the Sox and Tigers can call up a 26th player. AAA right-handers Chris Volstad and Tyler Danish and lefty reliever David Holmberg are possibilities.

Right on

Yolmer Sanchez on playing the outfield for the first time after entering the game in a double-switch Tuesday: “Anything I can do for the team, I will be there.’’

Back at second base Wednesday Sanchez robbed Paul Goldschmidt of a single with a diving stop Wednesday and is having an exceptional year at the plate as well. He is a happy-go-lucky life of the clubhouse, too.

As luck would have it, the first pitch after Sanchez went out there was hit to him, a routine fly.

“I was like ‘Ay-yi-yay’ but after I catch it, I just throw it in — oof, nice,’’ he said.

“I was really nervous but after that I feel a little more calm. And looking good.’’

The 5-10 Sanchez noted that he looked smaller in the outfield but said he got nice reviews from teammates.

“You look great out there,’’ was the reaction, he said.