Jose Abreu’s wish is to finish career with White Sox

The cold weather you can have, Jose Abreu says. But the White Sox slugger said Tuesday his warm affection for Chicago is strong enough to warrant a desire to stay for the long term.

“That is one of my wishes,’’ Abreu said through translator Billy Russo Tuesday before the White Sox season opener. “I wish just to spend my whole career with this organization. At the same time, you have to realize this is a business and that there are too many factors you can’t control.”

Abreu was signed by the Sox out of Cuba to a six-year, $68 million deal before the 2014 season. He is under contract three more seasons, and with the team in rebuild transition, it’s not a done deal he’ll be with Sox through 2019.

“I can’t control that,” he said. “I’m just glad to be here today and every day with this team.’’

Manager Rick Renteria (17) shakes hands with White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) during Opening Ceremonies before Monday's scheduled season opener that was postponed till Tuesday. (AP)

With 308 RBI in three seasons, Abreu ranks fifth behind David Ortiz, Edwin Encarnacion, Josh Donaldson and Albert Pujols in AL RBI since 2014. He has averaged 30 homers and hit .299.

“I’m very glad with the results that I’ve done the last few years,’’ he said. “But I also think that I can do more. I’m not one of those people who likes to be satisfied with the results. I know I can do better and I can do more for this team.’’

Warmer weather in April might help – the cold was tough to adjust to for one who had spent his entire life in warm climates.

“I don’t think you can find a way to adjust to the cold weather, especially when you are playing baseball,’’ Abreu said. “If you have a key, just let me know because I don’t know how you can do it. But that’s part of the game, too. You can’t pay attention to those factors. Once you are on the field, you have to think about the game and the things you have to do.’’