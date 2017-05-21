Jose Quintana says duel with Chris Sale ‘would be awesome’

SEATTLE – Jose Quintana and Chris Sale are two starts away from lining up to square off when the White Sox play the Red Sox May 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sale’s presence alone, pitching against his old team where his flourishing career began, will make for one of the more anticipated events of the White Sox’ season. Going up against Quintana, who stepped into the role of staff ace when Sale was traded for four prospects in December, presents the best matchup dimension possible for the Sox.

Quintana’s face lit up just thinking about it Sunday morning.

“I know we throw the same day,” Quintana said. “I think that would be a good matchup, and I would like to face him one time. I hope we can pitch on the same day. If that’s possible, that would be fun. It would be awesome.’’

Todd Frazier, left, Jose Quintana, center, and Chris Sale pose with their All Star jerseys before a game against the Atlanta Braves at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 10, 2016. Todd Frazier will defend his home run derby crown. (AP)

Sale and Quintana, both left-handers and both All-Stars last season – Sale for the fifth straight year – have always spoken highly of each other.

“He was one of my best teammates,’’ Quintana said. “I played with him a long time. We had a good relationship and I learned a lot from him. We talked about hitters, and just about the game, all the time.’’

While Sale was striking out 10 Athletics and walking none while giving up two runs in a 3-2 loss Friday at Oakland, Quintana was having his best outing of the season with eight innings of one-hit ball in a 2-1 Sox victory in 10 innings. Quintana hadn’t been at his best early on leading up to that start – his eight innings with one run allowed took his ERA down to 3.92. But he has pitched to a 2.38 ERA in his last five starts.

Sale, meanwhile, continues to pitch like a top Cy Young contender, striking out 10 or more in every start but his first. He is 4-2 with a 2.19 ERA and a major-league high 95 strikeouts.

Quintana has noticed.

“His focus,’’ Quintana said, when asked to cite Sale’s greatest strength. “And his ability to throw the ball over the plate.’’

Another robust first

A night after scoring four runs in the first inning in a 16-1 rout, the Sox scored five on Sunday, staking left-hander Derek Holland to a comfortable lead.

Right-hander Chris Heston, called up from AAA Tacoma to make the start for the pitching-depleted Mariners, walked three before giving up a two-out, two-run single to Yolmer Sanchez. Singles by Tim Anderson, Matt Davidson and Kevan Smith scored three more runs, Anderson’s and Smith’s of the infield variety and Davidson’s a soft liner to right.

Tim Anderson hit his fifth homer in the third inning to give the Sox a 6-0 lead.

The Sox are looking to take three of four from Seattle before heading to Phoenix to play the Diamondbacks for three games.

Saladino, a bit sore

Infielder Tyler Saladino, who didn’t start for the fifth straight game, is taking it easy because of back soreness, manager Rick Renteria said.

“A little soreness in his back, which he’s had in the past, that leads to making sure his legs aren’t tingling too much or his hamstrings,’’ Renteria said. “More stabilizing it. He’s doing fine.’’

Renteria said Saladino was available to play Sunday but “we’re trying to manage it, calm it down.’’

It hasn’t hurt that the Sox other utility infielder, Sanchez, is riding a 12-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors and is turning the double play with aplomb.

White Sox at Diamondbacks

Monday: Miguel Gonzalez (3-4, 4.29) vs. Zack Greinke (5-2, 3.09), 8:40, CSN, 890-AM

Tuesday: Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.64) vs. Patrick Corbin (3-4, 4.38), 8:40, Ch. 9, 890-AM

Wednesday: Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.92) vs. Taijuan Walker (4-3, 3.46), CSN, 890-AM