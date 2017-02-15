Jose Quintana says he’s not distracted by trade rumors

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jose Quintana insists there are no distractions, even though his name has been the most hotly rumored one among trade candidates around baseball since December.

“No. Absolutely not,” Quintana said Wednesday.

On the second day of spring training, Quintana, a steady and consistent performer throughout his career who made the American League All-Star team last season, is doing his best to block out the possibility of being shipped out to another organization as the White Sox engage themselves in a rebuilding process.

“I feel really good, excited for a new year, a new camp, spring training again,” he said. “I got to smell the grass when you go to the field, and I’m happy to be here.”

The Sox have talked to the Pirates, Astros and Yankees, among other teams, about a trade and are known to have been close on at least one front. But things seem to have cooled down somewhat. At least for now.

“We have had extensive conversations on various fronts and as we sit here today there’s nothing that’s gnawing at us or appealing enough to make us move,” general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday.



Quintana seems to be rolling with the flow.

“Well you never know what’s going to happen but during the offseason I heard a lot of rumors,” he said. “But I said the same thing every time, you don’t have control over that. Keep doing my preparation for the new year, new season and that’s about it.

“Yeah it’s a little bit hard when you hear too many things about rumors every time. But I don’t pay attention to that. I just put my focus on all the things I need to do. Every bullpen, workouts and everything it takes to be ready.”