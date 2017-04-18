Jose Quintana to appear on “Tonight Show”

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Minneapolis. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

NEW YORK — White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana will appear on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night.

Quintana, who is from Colombia, learned to speak English in large part from watching the show, he has said, and the Fallon show picked up on it and invited him to be on. Quintana’s appearance was being taped late Tuesday afternoon for the segment while the Sox were preparing for their game against the Yankees in New York.

The show will air at 10:30 p.m. CST.

Quintana is not pitching in the series.

Many Spanish speaking players do media interviews with the assistance of interpreters, including Jose Abreu and Melky Cabrera on the Sox. Quintana does not use Sox interpreter Billy Russo, although usually stands nearby in case Quintana needs clarification on a question.