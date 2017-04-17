Quintana’s slow start doesn’t slow questions about trade rumors

NEW YORK — “Oh, baby.”

That was Jose Quintana’s reaction moments after a media scrum in the visitors clubhouse at Yankee Stadium Monday, which produced much of the same responses from the White Sox left-hander about trade rumors that follow him almost everywhere.

Quintana isn’t accustomed to such heavy media scrutiny on the road, however, so after answering more questions on a common subject with the same “it’s not in my control” responses, he sort of exhaled.

Quintana, whose 6.75 ERA is by far the highest among Sox starters, has had two bad outings and one good one to open the season, opening up cause-and-effect conjecture about his performance under the perceived duress of knowing he’s a trade piece.

Jose Quintana. (AP)

“I started a little slow, and that happens, so now I have my mind on doing a better job to help my team,” he said. “I know I have a lot of responsibility, but I try not to put that on my shoulders. I don’t want any pressure for me. I just do my thing and do a better job. That happens sometimes and I learned from the last starts. I watched a couple of videos, and it was a couple [pitches thrown in] bad locations. That’s going to happen sometimes.”

The Sox (6-5) open a three-game series in New York Monday. Quintana, who isn’t pitching in the series, said it was nice to hear Yankees fans have been clamoring for him.

“That’s good when fans want you but like I said I don’t have control of that,” he said.



“I heard a lot of rumors, but rumors are rumors, and I don’t pay attention. I hear about a lot of things, but if you are a player, you don’t have control over that. I focus on doing my thing and going to the mound to do my job.”

The questions may be getting a bit tiresome, but they had to be expected knowing the Yankees can use a staring pitcher and, with prospects to make a deal, are viewed as a potential trade partner.

“I don’t like to talk about that. I have the same answer every time,” Quintana said.

