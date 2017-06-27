June boon: Jose Quintana returning to old form

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana went into his start against the Yankees Tuesday night with a head of steam, having pitched to a 2.25 ERA in four June starts after posting a 5.60 ERA over April and May.

The difference? Hitting more corners, especially with his fastball, and a different grip that has increased his confidence, usage and effectiveness of his changeup.

“He’s not cutting the ball over the middle [of the plate] any more,’’ said Omar Narvaez, who caught Quintana’s seven-inning, two-run outing at Toronto June 16. “Beginning of the season he was cutting the ball a lot. But everything is going middle-away or middle-in now. That has helped him a lot. And you’re seeing the changeup coming back. That’s a huge difference.

“Now he’s hitting corners better, like he did last year.’’

Jose Quintana. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Narvaez said Quintana “basically does whatever he wants with the curveball” and when he commands his changeup the three-pitch mix puts him in much better position to compete.

“He’s gaining more confidence with the changeup and throwing it more,’’ Narvaez said. “As a hitter if you only have to worry about fastball and curve … but if there is a changeup you have to worry about three pitches.’’

With Kevan Smith catching, Quintana opened with three scoreless innings against the Yankees Tuesday, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out three.

Through the early season struggle, teammates say Quintana was the same guy he was when he performing as one of the most consistent lefties in baseball. He made his first AL All-Star team in 2016.

“He knows he’s good, so he doesn’t have to worry too much,’’ Narvaez said.

The theory that trade rumors which have run rampant since the winter have affected Quintana gained steam when his performance waned in April and May. General manager Rick Hahn, who will listen to trade offers for Quintana as he proceeds in the Sox rebuild, is saying publicly they haven’t.

“I don’t think the things that have been written about him or speculated about him have really any impact,’’ Hahn said.

“He’s the same guy. Same guy in terms of how he goes about his business. For the people who interact with him on a daily basis, they know he’s pretty unflappable and extremely professional in terms of how he goes about his business.’’

“When you talk to him, it’s not on the forefront of his thought process,’’ manager Rick Renteria said before the game. “He’s more worried about making sure he executes pitchers.’’

That said, Renteria allowed that “would be tough for me to get into his head,’’ but with his team taking a four-game losing streak and the worst record in the American League into the game, the trade buzz surrounding not just Quintana was a topic of discussion between the manager and his players after Monday’s 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

“Last night we talked a little bit about it,’’ Renteria said. “We’re all White Sox. Till they’re not White Sox, they’re White Sox so we have to continue doing what we do. They prepare to play for each other, as a team. I’m sure it’s human nature in the back of some of their minds, they might be thinking about it but they’re doing a great job compartmentalizing and separating all that is going on in the baseball world and how it might affect them. But I think they are truly focused on doing what they need to do for us in Chicago.’’