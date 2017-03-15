Baseball 03/15/2017, 03:44pm

Jury convicts agent, trainer in Cuban smuggling case

Associated Press
MIAMI — A Miami jury has convicted a Florida sports agent and a baseball trainer accused of smuggling Cuban ballplayers into the U.S.
The jury verdict Wednesday came after about six weeks of testimony in the trial of Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada on alien smuggling and conspiracy charges.
Prosecution evidence included testimony from several Major League Baseball players detailing their defections from communist Cuba and signing of lucrative free-agent contracts.
Trial evidence included documents containing false information used to obtain players’ residency in Mexico and Haiti they needed before coming to the U.S. There was also testimony about attempted kidnappings of players and illegal border crossings.
Neither Hernandez nor Estrada took the stand. Their lawyers contended prosecutors never proved they were involved in smuggling and insisted the men ran legitimate businesses.
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was one of the Cuban players who testified in the case. Estrada was a close friend of Abreu’s.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, center, leaves federal court during a break, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Miami. Abreu has told a Miami federal jury he ate part of a fake passport while flying to the U.S. to cover up his illegal travel as part of a Cuban ballplayer smuggling operation. The testimony came in the trial of agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, who are accused of alien smuggling and conspiracy. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

