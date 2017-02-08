Justin case for closer? Wilson gives Cubs strong option for 9th in ’18

The trades the Cubs made for two pitchers and a catcher before Monday’s trade deadline already have had an impact on the field and in the clubhouse for the 2017 team.

But the full value doesn’t start to play out until next year, when Jose Quintana is slotted into the rotation for the full season, and left-hander Justin Wilson shows whether he can help replace Wade Davis as the Cubs’ closer.

“Obviously, he’s done it before,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ll probably cross that bridge when we get to it. One eye’s on the present; one eye’s been on the future [with deals]. What a great way to do business.”

Wilson, who was acquired from the Tigers along with catcher Alex Avila late Sunday night, makes $2.7 miliion this year with one more year of arbitration eligibility before he can become a free agent.

Justin Wilson won't peer further into his future than the 2017 pennant race, but he said he's comfortable in the closer role he might be a candidate to fill next season.

With Davis a pending free agent this year, the Cubs could go to spring training next year and have three bona fide closer candidates without adding a reliever: Wilson and right-handers C.J. Edwards and Hector Rondon.

“I don’t care when I pitch, how it goes,” Wilson said, when asked about closing for the Cubs in the future. “I just want to win the game.”

The hard-throwing Wilson was a setup man for Detroit until veteran closer Francisco Rodriguez struggled, eventually being replaced in the ninth by Wilson in May and released in June.

Wilson had 13 saves and a 2.68 ERA this season with the Tigers.

He converted 11 of his last 12 chances and said he felt comfortable in the role.

“I enjoyed it,” Wilson said. “When I got moved there it wasn’t under the best terms, just because Frankie’s a buddy and was struggling. You don’t want to see that for anyone, regardless if you’re getting some kind of promotion or not. And he’d helped me a lot so that was tough. I was hoping he’d get back on track and make the team a lot better.

“I think it probably [accelerated] me getting traded a little bit more, and I’m completely happy with that.”

Team president Theo Epstein was clear about the Jose Quintana acquisition during the All-Star break being as much about the next three years of club control as this year, with the Cubs anticipating free agency losses of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey.

By the time he made the deal with the Tigers, the front office was all in and focused on 2017. Epstein sidestepped talk of where Wilson might fit into the club’s closer plans next year.

“Obviously, he’s shown, this year especially, that he has the ability to do that,” Epstein said. “So it’s nice to have a number of options to close games now on days that Wade is down for hopefully having saved three in a row [down the stretch].”

Notes: Avila got his first start as a Cub on Wednesday with Jake Arrieta on the mound, mostly because Maddon wants to start Willson Contreras against the Diamondbacks in the afternoon series finale Thursday. … Lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber (.189, 17 homers) could be on the bench for four straight games next week in San Francisco and Arizona, if the left-handers fall in those teams’ rotations the way the Cubs think they might. Schwarber has sat against lefties since returning from a two-week stint in the minors, with Ian Happ and Jon Jay alternating in left with him. “If we didn’t have the appropriate guys on the bench of complement player to that, then you would probably not do that,” Maddon said.

