Justin Holiday knows drama, so a simple rebuild should come easy

Justin Holiday knows organizational chaos.

The 28-year-old well-traveled guard spent the 2015-16 season in Chicago in the wake of Tom Thibodeau being shoved out the door, and was then traded to the New York Knicks in the Derrick Rose deal, getting a full bite of the soap opera in the “Big Apple’’ this past season.

So returning to the Bulls in a rebuild?

Maybe the calmest situation Holiday has been in for quite some time.

“The funny thing is I’ve struggled my whole career to get to where I am so that’s something I can handle very well,’’ Holiday, who finalized a two-year, $9 million free-agent deal, said on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a learning process for everyone. Everyone assumes it’s going to be very tough for us. How you get through the tough times that makes you grow into the player and people we’re supposed to become.

“It’s not the good times that mold you. It’s the times you struggle and how you deal with it and how you face that.’’

In his first stint with the Bulls, which was also Fred Hoiberg’s rookie season as coach, he played in 27 games after coming over from Atlanta, and started four games. A small sample size, but he averaged 18.9 minutes and 6.5 points per game to at least make himself a favorable asset in the Rose trade.

Then last season in New York, he played in all 82 games, averaging a career-best 7.7 points in 20 minutes per game.

The hope with his Bulls reboot this season is he can not only be versatile enough to play the two and three, but also another athlete that likes to get up and down the floor. More importantly, however, he has a make-up that will help keep the locker room upbeat in what could be a very dark season.

Then again, it doesn’t get much darker than what the Knicks went through as an organization the last 12 months.

“On the inside, it wasn’t as chaotic as it seemed,’’ Holiday said of his last year. “Especially between us teammates, the players in the locker room, we all enjoyed one another. We just had a tough year. Yeah, there was a lot of stuff outside watching the media and things, especially with what Melo [Carmelo Anthony] had to deal with and go through. But for the most part with the team and how we all saw each other, we had no problems with one another.

“I did enjoy my time with them, being able to battle even though we didn’t do as well as we wanted to.’’

Not the only season he enjoyed. Holiday talked about the 2015-16 season with the Bulls, and downplayed the rumors that former Bull Jimmy Butler was somehow lacking in the leadership department, especially with the young guys.

“Personally, the thing I liked about Jimmy as far as young guys is he pushed them,’’ Holiday said. “Regardless of who you were, how young or how old, he attacked you like it was the next person. It didn’t matter who it was. I personally liked that about him. I liked the grit and fire that he brought and the leadership in that way.

“I understand everybody leads differently and some people take certain type of leadership different than others. But I personally liked how he was in the time that I was here.’’

NOTE: Cameron Payne became the second Bulls player to leave Las Vegas because of “family reasons’’ one day after Kris Dunn left for the same thing. Like Dunn, Payne will not return to Summer League play.