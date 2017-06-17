Justin Thomas shoots 9-under 63 in third round of US Open

Jonathan Randolph congratulates Justin Thomas after Thomas' eagle on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. | David J. Phillip/AP

ERIN, Wis. — Walking to the 18th green, Justin Thomas knew he had a chance for history. He just didn’t know how much history.

Thomas leads the U.S. Open after shooting a 63 in the third round, matching the major record for low score. It’s the first 63 at the U.S. Open since Vijay Singh in 2003 at Olympia Fields and the fifth overall in tournament history.

Thomas’ 9-under 63 also broke Johnny Miller’s U.S. Open record, set in the 1973 final round at Oakmont, for low round in relation to par. It was the lowest third-round score in Open history.

But Thomas was more focused on the 63 than the par record for the Open.

“I had no idea in terms of 9 under being the best in the U.S. Open,” he said.

Players who have scored 63s in major championship with round, year and course (x-won tournament):

Masters

Greg Norman, first, 1996

Nick Price, third, 1986

U.S. Open

Justin Thomas, third, 2017, Erin Hills

Vijay Singh, second, 2003, Olympia Fields

Jack Nicklaus, first, 1980, Baltusrol-x

Tom Weiskopf, first, 1980, Baltusrol

Johnny Miller, fourth, 1973, Oakmont-x

British Open

Henrik Stenson, fourth, 2016, Royal Troon

Phil Mickelson, first, 2016, Royal Troon

Rory McIlroy, first, 2010, St. Andrews

Payne Stewart, fourth, 1993, Royal St. George

Nick Faldo, second, 1993, Royal St. George

Jodie Mudd, fourth, 1991, Royal Birkdale

Paul Broadhurst, third, 1990, St. Andrews

Greg Norman, second, 1986, Turnberry-x

Isao Aoki, third, 1980, Muirfield

Mark Hayes, second, 1977, Turnberry

PGA Championship

Robert Streb, second, 2016, Baltusrol

Hiroshi Iwata, second, 2015, Whistling Straits

Jason Dufner, second, 2013, Oak Hill-x

Steve Stricker, first, 2011, Atlanta Athletic Club

Tiger Woods, second, 2007, Southern Hills

Thomas Bjorn, third, 2005, Baltusrol

Mark O’Meara, second, 2001, Atlanta Athletic Club

Jose Maria Olazabal, third, 2000, Valhalla

Brad Faxon, fourth, 1995, Riviera

Michael Bradley, first, 1995, Riviera

Vijay Singh, second, 1993, Inverness

Gary Player, second, 1984, Shoal Creek

Ray Floyd, first, 1982, Southern Hills-x

Bruce Crampton, second, 1975, Firestone