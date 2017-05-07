Kaepernick explains ‘quest to find my personal independence’ on July 4

Colin Kaepernick celebrated Independence Day by sharing social media posts about his recent “quest to find my personal independence.”

Kaepernick, an unsigned NFL quarterback and social justice advocate, posted on Twitter and Instagram about a trip he took to Ghana because that’s where he traced his “African ancestral roots.” Kaepernick said he plans to visit the sites responsible for putting African Americans in the “hells of the middle passage.”

"What have I, or those I represent, to do with your national independence?" – Frederick Douglass. In a quest to find my personal independence, I had to find out where my ancestors came from. I set out tracing my African ancestral roots, and it lead me to Ghana. Upon finding out this information, I wanted to visit the sites responsible for myself (and many other Black folks in the African Diaspora) for being forced into the hells of the middle passage. I wanted to see a fraction of what they saw before reaching the point of no return. I spent time with the/my Ghanaian people, from visiting the local hospital in Keta and the village of Atito, to eating banku in the homes of local friends, and paying my respects to Kwame Nkrumah's Memorial Park. I felt their love, and truly I hope that they felt mine in return. A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:10am PDT San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Kaepernick is no stranger to stirring criticism. The former 49ers quarterback drew national attention last season when he decided to kneel during the national anthem as a way to bring awareness toward racial injustices. Kaepernick’s posts Tuesday drew both criticism and support.

Good. You need to know your heritage and connect. It would be nice if you stop bashing the country that made you rich. Thx. — Nationalist Denver (@denvernight) July 4, 2017

Not all white people are racist but to those of you who think CK7 is wrong then maybe you are. He is fighting for racial Justice. — J_Smitty (@shadae1023) July 4, 2017

✊🏽✊🏼✊🏾✊🏿💯💯 — Lucious Alexander (@LuckyLuciousP) July 5, 2017

Although Kaepernick’s future with the NFL is still unknown, he has dedicated his time as a free agent to helping the community. Helping the homeless in San Francisco, donating to Meals on Wheels and raising funds for struggling Somalians are just some of the humanitarian efforts he’s done this offseason. He’s also stayed true to his word. So far, he’s donated $700,000 to charity of the over the past nine months after he pledged $1 million to help communities last season.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney