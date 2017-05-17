Kahnle’s not a bad teammate — he’s just a loud one, White Sox say

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Tommy Kahnle isn’t a bad teammate, his White Sox teammates say.

He can be a boisterious at times, with a boyish demeanor that makes manager Rick Renteria’s “Tommy Boy” references seem spot on. But a bad teammate?

LaTroy Hawkins says he was. In fact, the new Twins broadcaster told his listening audience that Kahnle was when they were together with the Colorado Rockies.

“One of the worst teammates I’ve ever had in my life,’’ Hawkins said Tuesday night.

Tommy Kahnle (48) celebrates with catcher Geovany Soto after the White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 11-2 in a baseball game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Chicago.

Hawkins, a 21-year veteran who was 41 at the time, also said that he and Kahnle got into a fight when they were Colorado Rockies teammates in 2014, Kahnle’s rookie season.

Kahnle, 27, didn’t fight back when he was asked about Hawkins’ blindside punch Wednesday.

“I really have nothing on it,’’ Kahnle said. “I put it way in the past. I’m over it.

“I mean, yeah, it’s weird [that Hawkins shared his feelings on the air]. But stuff happened in the past. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. That’s really all I’ve got. I don’t take it to heart or anything.’’

Kahnle said he heard about what Hawkins said from friends’ texts.

“It didn’t bother me. I just laughed it off,” he said. “Oh well. It’s not going to affect me or anybody, so we’re all good here.’’

Kahnle has made more significant news by having the best pitching stretch of his career. He entered the Sox game against the Angels Wednesday with a 1.80 ERA and 27 strikeouts against four walks in 15 innings.

“No he’s not a bad teammate,’’ fellow reliever David Robertson said. “He’s by far the loudest teammate I’ve had. But he’s not a bad guy. He’s just loud. Kind of like a kid trapped inside a man’s 250-pound muscular body.’’

Kahnle, answering questions while teammates — many of them grinning and knowing the line of questioning — looked on, was asked if he considers himself a good teammate.

“Yeah, I would,’’ said.

Moncada goes on DL

Prized second base prospect Yoan Moncada, who has been bothered by a bruised left thumb at AAA Charlotte, will do on the seven-day disabled list Wednesday, the Sox said.

An MRI and X-Rays were clean, the team said, but they want to give Moncada time off to get over the nagging discomfort.

Moncada, the top-ranked prospect in baseball according to Baseball America, is batting .331 with four homers and 15 RBI.

Renteria on the bunt

Renteria has demonstrated his affection for the bunt, both in sacrifice and safety squeeze situations.

“When it is used appropriately in a certain moment, it can give you an advantage,’’ he said. “Sometimes you’re just trying to put a guy in scoring position. Most times … everybody can kind of read the strategies, but if I can get a guy in scoring position and you’re looking just to score the one run, that’s the value of it.’’

Renteria said he gets the metrics which say giving up an out at the cost of possible multiple runs is counterproductive stragegy.

“If you can increase your chance of scoring the one run you need, I don’t mind using it,’’ he said.