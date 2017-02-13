Kankakee River conference: Knowledge and questions flowing

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — When Dan Plath hit 16 growing up in Matteson, he threw a kayak on an Escort and drove down to the Kankakee River.

That’s the pull of Illinois’ best river.

But even the best can get better and be used more often.

That was the gist of the all-day Kankakee River Watershed Conference, titled ‘‘Kankakee: The River That Connects Us,’’ on Friday at Olivet Nazarene University.

Plath, a longtime leader in the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association who now is with the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, did a presentation on the Kankakee River Water Trail (kankakeeriverwatertrail.org). It was added to the National Water Trails System on June 3, 2016.

‘‘The more people get out there, the more they want to protect [the rivers],’’ he said.

That’s a core truth in the outdoors.

When it comes to the Kankakee, sand is one of the biggest threats.

‘‘Whenever I encountered anyone on the river, they wanted to know about the sand,’’ said Jerrod Parker, a large-river ecologist for the Illinois Natural History Survey.

Chuck Theiling, a large-river ecologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, discussed cutting-edge technology for removing sand or sediment already being used. It sounded good in theory, but the questions are money and use in the field. I’ve seen other good ideas about sand removal come and go.

Robert Barr, a research scientist at the Center for Earth and Environmental Science at IUPUI, presented a nuanced breakdown of the Yellow River in Indiana, which is blamed for most of the sand load. Barr gave a hint of hope that efforts might work.

Another threat, perhaps more important, is climate change.

Tamatha Patterson, a conservation ecology analyst with the U.S. Geological Service, discussed the worldwide models used for projections on what is coming in the next 60 years. The models predict more peak flows and more low flows in summer (when water is most needed) but more water and more major rain events overall. Projections are for 100-year floods to come every 20 years and for 500-year floods to come every 50.

Kevin Culver of Aqua Illinois and Indiana noted flows have doubled since 1915.

Through it all, fish continue to do well. Steve Pescitelli, a streams specialist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, gave some encouraging news. The 2015 main-stream survey found 68 fish species, including 66 natives and no bighead or silver carp. The 2010 mussel survey showed 27 live species and three freshly dead. But using INHS surveys, six mussel species have disappeared over time.

Parker said there are three threatened or endangered fish — pallid shiner, blacknose shiner and American brook lamprey — unique to the Kankakee.

Both agreed northern pike, smallmouth bass and walleye are in wonderful shape in the river.

‘‘The diversity in sportfish remains high despite the sands, unquestionably one of the best rivers in Illinois,’’ Parker said.

Two things were conspicuously missing. There was no mention of the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge, which would be an economic driver for the watershed, and there was only a passing mention of the several million people living an hour away in Chicago and the suburbs.

Kankakee historian Vic Johnson noted, though, that years ago, ‘‘People came down from Chicago by the trainload. It is American history, not just local history. I think it is an important part of American history.’’

If the three-state Kankakee watershed is to return to national or international importance, as in days of yore, the thinking needs to be that big.

I’m not sure the residents, let alone the movers and shakers, in the watershed are there yet.

