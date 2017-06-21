Ken Griffey Jr., Jerry Manuel serve as mentors for baseball camp

Two former White Sox returned to Chicago Wednesday to be mentors for the “Breakthrough Series,” a development camp put on by USA Baseball and the MLB, which embraces diversity.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and former White Sox manager Jerry Manuel spoke to a selected group of roughly 60 high school junior and senior baseball players at Curtis Granderson Stadium at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Manuel started the day by welcoming the players to the camp and introduced Griffey Jr., the “Swingman,” who shared life advice and keys to making it in the MLB.

As the son of 19-year MLB veteran Ken Griffey Sr., he learned from his father at a young age how essential a strong work ethic was.



“My dad was an All Star, not a super star. He had to work, and you have to continue to work,” Griffey Jr. said. “He would say, ‘People are going to be bigger, stronger, faster. That don’t mean they’re not working.’”

Griffey Jr. clearly took his dad’s advice to heart and has the career to prove it.

As one of the most prolific hitters in baseball history, Griffey Jr. slugged 630 career home runs — good for sixth all-time — and recorded a .284 career batting average. He has 10 Gold Glove awards and seven Silver Slugger honors over his impressive 22-year career.

Griffey Jr. played for the White Sox for one season toward the end of his professional career in 2008 and said that season made him feel young again.

“It was a lot of fun [playing for the White Sox]. I could tell you that I felt like a 19-year-old kid again to be able to come back and be in a playoff race — being in games that actually mean something,” he said.

Seventeen-year-old Jaylen Patterson, who is one of the 11 Chicago kids selected to participate in this session, remembered watching Sammy Sosa and Griffey Jr. highlights growing up.

Patterson’s face lit up at the mention of Griffey Jr.

“He’s a great hitter, a power hitter,” Patterson said. “He’s going to evaluate us and help us to become better hitters.”

Griffey Jr. helped teach the participants proper batting stances and form, while some participated in batting practice.

Manuel also worked on drills with the campers and said he always loves coming back to Chicago and enjoys working with the sport’s future. Manuel also said it’s good that the camp is able to bring in recognizable and famous players to work with these kids.

“To give them a chance to touch and feel these guys and their passion to continue to play,” Manuel said. “I think it’s a huge bonus for us to get a Hall of Famer out here to spend that much time with the kids.”

The “Breakthrough Series” has had nearly 160 of its previous participants selected in the MLB Draft, including 16 draftees in 2017.

