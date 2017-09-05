Ken Harrelson to throw out first pitch Saturday

White Sox broadcaster Hen Harrelson will throw a ceremonial first pitch on Saturday in conjunction with the Hawk Talking Alarm Clock giveaway at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The upcoming giveaway has generated quite the buzz. The voice alarm features Harrelson’s signature “Mercy,” “Rack ’em up” and “This ballgame is ova!” Hawkisms.

Check out MLB Network’s bit with Harrleson and Dan Plesac featuring the clock here.

http://atmlb.com/2pFQ0hM via @Cut4

The first 20,000 fans will receive the clocks. Gametime is 6:10 as the Sox play host to the San Diego Padres.