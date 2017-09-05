Ken Harrelson to throw out first pitch Saturday

Baseball 05/09/2017, 11:23am
Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

White Sox broadcaster Hen Harrelson will throw a ceremonial first pitch on Saturday in conjunction with the Hawk Talking Alarm Clock giveaway at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The upcoming giveaway has generated quite the buzz. The voice alarm features Harrelson’s signature “Mercy,”  “Rack ’em up” and “This ballgame is ova!” Hawkisms.

Check out MLB Network’s bit with Harrleson and Dan Plesac featuring the clock here.

http://atmlb.com/2pFQ0hM via @Cut4

The first 20,000 fans will receive the clocks. Gametime is 6:10 as the Sox play host to the San Diego Padres.

 

 

Previously from Sports

Cubs star Anthony Rizzo gives $3.5 million to children
Podcast: What Bears
Sox rising star Yoan Moncada walking softly, carrying a big stick
Bears continue to round out defense, sign veteran OLB Dan Skuta

Stories from around the web you may like