Kevin Durant fires back at teacher’s ‘be like MJ, not KD’ handout

Kevin Durant calls for a teacher's firing after the teacher alleges Michael Jordan is better than Durant. | Money Sharma/Getty Images

Wolves don’t lose sleep over opinions of sheep, but Warriors star Kevin Durant couldn’t hold himself from responding to a teacher’s opinion on Twitter Friday.

SB Nation shared its article about an unnamed teacher reportedly handing out a to students, which encouraged students to be more like Bulls legend Michael Jordan, rather than Durant.

The handout calls out Durant for leaving the Thunder last year and joining the Warriors.

“Don’t be like KD. Don’t take the easy way out,” the handout reads. “Things like cheating, plagiarizing and copying friends homework may not seem like a big deal now but they can significantly hinder you later in life.”

On the other hand, the teacher calls Jordan “The GOAT!” and said his role in saving the Looney Tunes in Space Jam is evidence of his greatness.

“The greatest thing this man ever did? Saving the Looney Tunes from a lifetime of servitude to an alien race,” the handout reads. “Did MJ take the easy way out? Did he ever back down from a challenge? NO! Be like Mike.”

Durant saw SB Nation’s article and tweeted back at the sports blog on Friday, calling for the teacher to be put in jail.

whoever did this should be fired and thrown in jail. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 18, 2017

SB Nation had the same reaction as all of us: