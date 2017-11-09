Bears to put Kevin White on injured reserve with a broken shoulder

More bad news was announced Monday for Bears wide receiver Kevin White.

Head coach John Fox said the Bears will put White on the injured reserve list with a broken shoulder. Surgery isn’t out of the realm of possibilities either.

“My heart goes out to him,” Fox said at Halas Hall Monday. “He was very disappointed and discouraged in the locker room afterwards, for obvious reasons.”

John Fox said surgery is a possibility for Kevin White's scapula. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 11, 2017

John Fox on White: "My heart goes out to him. He was very disappointed and discouraged in the locker room afterwards, for obvious reasons." — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 11, 2017

White left the Bears home opener in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury and didn’t return.

After the game, White was seen walking out of the locker room with a sling on. Fox didn’t detail the extent of White’s injury, but confirmed he had hurt his shoulder.

White, who had two catches for six yards Sunday, has battled injuries throughout his brief career. He had played only four games in his first two seasons because of two separate leg injuries.

Sunday’s injury hurts a position group that’s already dreadfully thin; Cam Meredith was lost for the season with a torn ACL in the third preseason game.

Fox also announced Monday that running back Benny Cunningham and linebacker Jerrell Freeman are also highlighted on Bears’ injury report. Cunningham has a high-ankle sprain, and Freeman has a concussion, according to Fox. Freeman also has a chest-muscle injury that is being evaluated, Fox said.

#Bears RB Benny Cunningham has a high-ankle sprain — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 11, 2017