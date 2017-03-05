Kick start: Cubs’ Javy Baez tweaks mechanics, goes on 6-for-7 run

Kris Bryant noticed Cubs teammate Javy Baez working on a slight adjustment to his hitting mechanics before Tuesday’s game against the Phillies.

“I think something he was focusing on was trying to limit his leg kick a little bit,” Bryant said, “make it a little smaller. Then I saw that in the game. I was pretty impressed. He went from the cage right to the game. He looked awesome.”

Four hits later – including an eighth-inning single Baez considered trying to stretch into a double that would have meant the cycle – the struggling Baez said finally felt for the first time this season, “really good.”

Just two days after talking in Boston about continuing to work daily on finding the kind of success he had late last season and into the postseason, Baez had his first career four-hit game.

Javy Baez slides into third with a triple in Tuesday's fifth inning. He fell a double short of hitting for the cycle on a career-high four-hit night.

Combined with his home run and single in his final three at-bats Monday, Baez is on a 6-for-7 run – with 14 total bases – heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies.

“The homer was pulled,” manager Joe Maddon said after Tuesday’s game. “But I liked some of the hits on the right side. If he starts doing that – and he needs to start accepting a couple walks – if he does that, then he’ll really start to hit again. But that’s a nice sign.”

Before those last seven at-bats, Baez was 12-for-60 this season (.200) with a .333 slugging percentage and .258 on-base percentage.

The batting average jumped 69 points on that surge – and his slugging and on-base percentages to .507 and .315.

“I really started pretty slow in April, which is usual to me,” he said, “but not as slow as I started this year. But I kept trying and trying to make my adjustments. I didn’t’ give up during the games, going back to the cage and finding a feel for my swing, and I’m finally seeing the ball real good.”

When Baez struggles, it’s typically because his swing reaches the enormous, swing-hard level that led to a record strikeout pace when he debuted in 2014.

When he got on a roll late last year it coincided with a cut-down approach. And Maddon has talked several times this year about Baez rediscovering that “B hack.”

Over the weekend, Baez said he was looking for that balance but didn’t plan to abandon that swing.

Maybe the reduced leg kick is the compromise.

“It’s really working for me,” he said of his pregame and early-game work and focus. “And I’m seeing the ball really good.”

And what if the last two nights are a sign of what’s about to come for Baez? And what if Kyle Schwarber’s three-run homer Tuesday is a sign he might be ready to break out? And if Bryant and Anthony Rizzo start rolling?

“It would be amazing,” Baez said.