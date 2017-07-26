King of the world (at least Lake Michigan): Fish of the Week

Now come summer signs, such as Michael Knudtson of Villa Park catching a 24-pound Chinook salmon Sunday while fishing on the Massive Confusion.

Capt. Bob Poteshman texted they were fishing by the wreck off Montrose with a white Hot Spot Flasher and green Krinkle Howie fly down 51 feet. Poteshman texted that the adipose fin was clipped, which indicates a stocked king.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).