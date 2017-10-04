Kinglet, Canada goose, alligator gar: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors. I’m returning to the usual format.

FIELD NOTES



WIlD OF THE WEEK

Elizabeth Pector photographed this migrating golden-crowned kinglet on March 31 in the western suburbs in the photo above.

DALE’S MAILBAG

COMMENT: “Saw this [Canada goose nest last week] on the roof of lot A at McCormick Place. Curious as to how they are going to get down once they hatch.’’ Brian S. on Twitter

A: The adaptability of Canada geese never ceases to amaze. But this one might test their skills.

This pair will be something to watch in the coming weeks at McCormick Place.

But over the years I have seen geese nest in some really odd spots around urban and suburban areas that have tested their adaptability.

BIG NUMBER

7: Ranking by Nya Cheek Butler of Clemente, out of 268 high school girls at the National Archery in the Schools Program at the Illinois State Fairgrounds

LAST WORD

“To answer another note of concern to some, there is no documented evidence suggesting that Alligator Gar will bite a swimmer. . . . Swimmers simply don’t look like a prey species to an Alligator Gar.’’

Illinois Department of Natural Resources, in its release on re-establishing alligator gar. Click here to read the full release

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

April 29-30: Palatine, click here and it is program number 203560

May 4 and 7: Woodstock, mchenryilhs@gmail.com

May 18 and 20: Newark, (815) 210-4995

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, April 11: Dave Engel on Lake Michigan, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: Chris Willen on muskie fishing southeast Michigan, northern Wisconsin and Tennessee, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: Mark O’Neill, “The New World of Electronics: Probing Geneva’s Deep Structure for BIG FISH,’’ Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12: Suspect perch boils will be one topic at Perch America meeting, Indiana Harbor Yacht Club, East Chicago Marina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 13: Aaron Stack on muskies of Pewaukee Lake and the Milwaukee suburbs, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., Plano American Legion, 7:30 p.m., contact Duane Landmeier at (815) 286-7170 or dlandmeier@frontier.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through April 30: Illinois residents may apply for first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

Spring turkey hunting: Second season, south zone, through Thursday, April 13; first season, north, Monday, April 10-Friday, April 14; third season, south, Friday, April 14-April 19; second season, north, Saturday, April 15-April 20

DUCKS UNLIMITED

SHOWTIME

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER

