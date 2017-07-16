Know Your Bears — The Quarterbacks

First in a position-by-position series of training-camp capsules on every player on the Bears’ 90-man roster. The Bears open training camp on July 27 at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

8 MIKE GLENNON

Quarterback Fifth year

6-6, 225 North Carolina State

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2017.

Age: 27

NFL Experience: 21 games (18 starts) in four seasons.

Background: A third-round pick by the Bucs in 2013 (73rd overall), Glennon was 5-13 in his 18 starts over two seasons in Tampa Bay before losing the job to No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston. He signed a three-year, $45 million contract, with $18.5 million guaranteed — $16 million of that in the 2017 season.

Notable: Glennon has not started an NFL game since he was replaced by Josh McCown after losing to the Browns in Week 9 in 2014. But for what it’s worth, he’s never missed a game because of injury.

The skinny: He’s the ultimate x-factor on a team loaded with them — a genuine test of Ryan Pace’s intuition about quarterbacks. Glennon faces a difficult — but not impossible — task of being immediately productive in an offense he is still learning, with players he has never played with before, including a mostly unproven receiving corps. And he’s not the people’s choice.

________________________________________________________________

6

MARK SANCHEZ

Quarterback Eighth year

6-2, 225 Southern California

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2017.

Age: 30

NFL Experience: 77 games (72 starts) in seven seasons.

Background: The fifth overall pick by the Jets in the 2009 NFL draft, Sanchez started the preseason opener for the Broncos against the Bears last year but quickly fell behind Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch and was cut prior to the start of the season. He signed with the Cowboys and played in two games as a back-up to Dak Prescott.

Notable: Sanchez is 18-23 with a 76.2 rating (57 touchdowns, 53 interceptions) since quarterbacking the Jets to back-to-back AFC championship games in 2009-10.

The skinny: Sanchez missed the latter part of the offseason program, including the June mini-camp after suffering a left knee injury. As with any Bears injury, it remains to be seen how available and healthy he is in training camp. Sanchez is the only quarterback behind Mike Glennon who has played more than one game in an NFL regular-season game. But that does not assure him of being the back up to Glennon at the start of the season.

________________________________________________________________

10

MITCH TRUBISKY

Quarterback Rookie

6-3, 220 North Carolina

Acquired: First-round draft pick (No. 2 overall) in 2017.

Age: 22

NFL Experience: None.

Background: A former Mr. Football in Ohio, Trubisky went 8-5 in his first year as a starter at North Carolina in 2016 — throwing 30 touchdowns, six interceptions and completing 67.5 percent of his passes (386-of-572). He also rushed for 439 yards (3.7 per carry) and eight touchdowns last season.

Notable: Trubisky was a particularly proficient back-up as a sophomore at North Carolina — completing 85.0 percent of his passes in spot dury (40-of-47), with six touchdowns and no interceptions. When starter Marquise Williams was benched against Delaware in 2015, Trubisky stepped in cold and completed 17-of-20 passes for 312 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-14 victory.

The skinny: Unless Mike Glennon is a revelation, “When will Trubisky play?” will dominate the Bears season from the start. Despite calls from fans and media to give him a shot at the starting job, giving Trubisky a year to soak in the NFL seems like the prudent move. The only question is how open-minded the Bears will be to adjusting their plan should circumstances change.

________________________________________________________________

9

CONNOR SHAW

Quarterback Fourth year

6-1, 210 South Carolina

Acquired: Signed as a free agent in 2016.

Age: 25

NFL Experience: One game (one start) in three seasons.

Background: Signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Shaw started one game as a rookie — a 55.2 rating (no touchdowns, one interception) in a 20-10 loss to the Ravens). He missed the 2015 season with the Browns after suffering a broken thumb. The Bears signed him after the Browns cut him in 2016, but he missed the season after suffering a broken leg in the preseason.

Notable: Shaw had a 132.0 passer rating in the preseason last year — 11-of-16 for 127 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions — against the Broncos, Patriots and Chiefs, before suffering the injury.

The skinny: Re-signed by the Bears the same day he was cut (after Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury in practice), Shaw is a long shot who will struggle for training camp reps and preseason snaps if he’s even on the roster to start camp. Bears liked him and were ready to give him a real shot before they re-did their quarterback line-up with Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky in the offseason after cutting Jay Cutler.

