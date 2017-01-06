Kopech, Adolfo named top White Sox minor league performers

Class A Kannapolis outfielder Micker Adolfo and AA Birmingham right-hander Michael Kopech were named White Sox Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for May.

Adolfo, 20, batted .333 with two homers, one triple, 11 doubles and 17 RBI in May, and put together a 16-game hitting streak. He is batting .295 with two homers and 15 doubles to go with 21 RBI and 21 runs scored over 40 games.

This has been a breakout year for Adolfo, signed for $1.6 million as a 16-year-old an international free agent in 2013. Adolfo, the No. 2-ranked player on MLB.com’s list international prospects, has progressed rather slowly in part because of injuries but is enjoying a breakout season in 2017.

Kopech, 21, went 3-1 with a 2.31 ERA with 47 strikeouts over six starts in May. He allowed three runs or less in each of his six starts and is 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 10 starts, leading the Southern League in strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings (12.7).

Micker Adolfo (right) with Sox GM Rick Hahn in 2013. (soxtalk.com)

The Sox acquired the fireballing Kopech along with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects from the Red Sox in the December trade of Chris Sale.

Other player nominees included Danny Hayes, Nick Delmonico, Hunter Jones, Danny Mendick and Jameson Fisher. Pitcher nominees included Lucas Giolito, Alec Hansen, Mike Morrison and Tanner Banks.

A panel of Chicago media made the selections.