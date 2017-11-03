Michael Kopech hopes to be in command in Sunday start

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Michael Kopech, the 100-mph right-hander acquired with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects for Chris Sale, makes his second start Sunday against the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch.

Kopech was dinged for four runs including a three-run homer against the the Mariners’ Mitch Haniger in his first start, which lasted one inning. Since then he has worked with pitching coach Don Cooper and bullpen coach Curt Hasler in bullpen and live batting practice sessions.

“It’s about pinpointing what you need to work on and establishing a plan to get better,’’ Kopech said. “Command can never be too good. I always need to be better with command.’’

Fastball command, yes. That’s Kopech’s best pitch. But an emphasis this spring is the changeup.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech throws a pitch at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

After Kopech’s first start, manager Rick Renteria let the 20-year-old down easy, saying his outing wasn’t as bad as the numbers indicated.

“But at the same time I missed spots, I didn’t execute on pitches,’’ Kopech said. “I should have, and they were takimg advantage of it – they’re big league hitters.’’

Kopech is ranked No. 32 by Baseball America among prospects, behind Yoan Moncada (No. 2), Lucas Giolito (No. 25) and Reynaldo Lopez (No. 31). MLBpipeline.com has Kopech at 16, behind Moncada and Giolito, but ESPN’s Keith Law rates him as the Sox’ top prospect.

Praise for Quintana

Kopech said he can learn a thing or two watching pitchers like Jose Quintana in action. He and Carlos Rodon both marveled at Quintana’s outing against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic Friday night.

“He’s nasty. And consistent. He’s always locked in. So fun to watch,” Kopech said.

“He faced an all-star lineup and literally no hit them,” Rodon said.

Rodon report

Carlos Rodon, continuing his slow and steady progression to the start of the season, threw 48 pitches to hitters in two segments. Rodon, who said he’ll throw 55-60 next time out in a simulated game on Tuesday, said his arm felt much stronger than when he threw three days before.

“I had a slow start, I had to build up to where these guys were at and we’re getting there now,’’ Rodon said.

“It was a good day. Keep on building.’’

Rodon, who rates as the Sox’ second or third-best starter behind Jose Quintana, is lined up to start the Sox’ fifth game of the season.

Bats both

Moncada, a natural right-handed hitter, says he started switch-hitting at age 10 because his father insisted on it.

From the right side, though, Moncada said his swing “is more technical” while from the left side it’s “more fluid.”

Moncada is batting .217 (5-for-23 with five walks, eight strikeouts) and has made four errors, so he hasn’t lit the Arizona desert on fire. He does have five hits in his last 16 at-bats after starting 0-for-7.

“He’s had some things where you go, ‘Ah, he’s not standing out from anybody till he puts the barrel on the ball,’ ” Renteria said. “Then you go, ‘Ah, when he barrels it there’s some life to it.’

Renteria said Moncada’s approach has been “solid.”

“He’s not a panicky-type hitter. As he continues to play and garner more experience, the things he’s capable of doing will come to the surface.”

This and that

Avisail Garcia, who did not play Saturday, was tied for the Cactus League lead with 12 hits. Garcia is batting .435 with two doubles, one home run and one RBI in nine games.

*Tyler Saladino was batting .389 with two homers and four RBI.

*Peter Bourjos went into Saturday’s game batting .368 with a double and two triples.