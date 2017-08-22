Kris Bryant avoids serious injury to hand in Cubs’ comeback win

CINCINNATI – It was all Kris Bryant could to do to keep from wincing as he talked about the pitch that hit him Tuesday night near the same place on his left hand he sprained in Atlanta a month ago.

At least he could laugh. Not only were x-rays negative but the Cubs won an ugly, marathon game, 13-9, against the Cincinnati Reds – a game so ugly Bryant’s replacement at third base in the bottom of the ninth was his pal Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo became the first left-handed throwing big-league player to play third base since Mario Valdez of the White Sox in 1997 – the first to play both second (on bunt defenses) and third in the same season since Wee Willie Keeler in 1901.

“The only thing left,” manager Joe Maddon said when considering his options for subbing out Bryant after the ninth-inning HBP, “was either [Alex] Avila at third, which is no fun, or Rizzo at third, Avila at first, which is fun.”

Bryant is examined after being hit by a pitch Tuesday night.

Rizzo is the third lefty Cub to man third base, first since George Decker played three games there in 1895.

“Great, now we’re going to have to hear about it,” said Bryant, who was ruled out for Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati but wasn’t expected to miss much time. “He’s probably letting everybody hear about it now, sending 50 text messages. Gosh, now he’ll put his Twitter bio as a third baseman.”

The reigning National League MVP could joke freely though the pain of the fresh bruise only because he appeared to escape – for the third time in less than two months – serious injury after an ugly mishap in the game.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Bryant, who missed only one game after twisting his ankle on the bag at third while catching a popup in June and only one more when suffering the sprain in Atlanta. “That area is real fragile. There’s a lot of stuff going on there. I feel real fortunate.”

The entire team should have felt the same way on a day that seemed to carry the strange, cosmic residue of Monday’s total eclipse of the sun.

Just consider that the man who came off the bench in the seventh to double home the go-ahead runs in the hours-long comeback was somewhere between Nashville, Tenn., and Cincinnati while the rest of the team took batting practice Tuesday.

“It was a frustrating morning and afternoon,” said Ben Zobrist, whose rental car agency failed to hold his reservation and didn’t have a car for him when he showed up Tuesday morning to make the drive from home in Nashville – where and thousands of others had gone to see the eclipse during the Cubs’ off day.

“I’m just happy I made it and was able to contribute something to the game,” he said, “because when your nightmare comes true – I’ve had nightmares about being late to games before. And when you show up and can’t stay in the lineup because you’re showing up too late, it was a tough day.”

Maddon called it a “Seinfeld episode.” Zobrist eventually got to the ballpark about an hour before game time.

By then, Ian Happ was in the lineup at second base in his place. Happ walked in the Cubs’ three-run fifth, eventually thrown out at the plate trying to score on Jason Heyward’s tying single to end the inning. He also singled home a run in the Cubs’ five-run eighth.

Zobrist added a run-scoring grounder in the big eighth.

It took more than four hours, included nine Cubs walks, a piece of infield history and at least one x-ray, but the Cubs continued their run through a stretch of games against last-place teams with their fourth consecutive victory.

They reached 10 games over .500 for the first time since finishing last season with 103 victories. And with 38 games left, they were assured of holding no worse than a 3-game lead over the second-place Brewers.

