Bryant, Harper wives support Bryce Harper becoming a Cub

The Harpers and Bryants pose in Las Vegas in June. | Bryce Harper/Instagram

Their better halves support the idea of Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant being teammates once again.

Harper and Bryant’s wives tease fans with two since-deleted Instagram posts, which only added fuel to the fire about the Nationals right-fielder’s potential future with the Cubs.

Kayla Harper and Jessica Bryant teased the possibility of Bryce Harper coming to the Cubs on Instagram, during the Nationals’ 9-4 win on Sunday. Jessica posted a black snapshot on her Instagram story with the caption: “Fans want it … & we are more than good with this idea.”

Jessica also posted a selfie with Kayla, along with the hashtag, “#HarperToTheCubs.”

The two pictures have since been deleted from Jessica’s Instagram story, but were captured by Busted Coverage.

This isn’t the first time the Harpers and Bryants showed off their friendship on social media. Bryce, who won’t be a free agent until after the 2018 season, also shared a picture of him with his former youth baseball teammate and their wives on Instagram in June.

Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Rumors about Harper’s potential future with the Cubs began to circulate earlier this summer when baseball analyst Peter Gammons mentioned it as a possibility on the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score.

“Somehow I don’t think it’s going to be affordable to have Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant on the same team,” Gammons said. “It’s a great idea, I’d love to see it because I respect them both so much, personally and professionally, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”

