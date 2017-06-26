Kris Bryant, Cubs remain strong in final days of All-Star balloting

With four days remaining in MLB All-Star voting, the Cubs’ Kris Bryant remains in first place among third basemen. The reigning NL MVP leads the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado by 58,082 votes.

In other categories, the Cubs remain near the top.

The closes race is in the outfield. Only 29,270 votes separate Jason Heyward from cracking into the starting lineup All-Star game. His teammate Ben Zobrist right behind him is in fifth place.

On the right side of the infield both Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez are battling Nationals for starting spots. Rizzo is second among first basemen, 127,362 votes behind the Ryan Zimmerman, while Second baseman Javy Baez is 1.4 million the Nationals’ Daniel Murphy.

Catcher Willson Contreras is 1.3 million votes behind the Giants’ four-time All-Star Buster Posey. Shortstop Addison Russell is in third place behind the Reds’ Zack Cosart and the Dodgers’ Corey Seager.

Voting continues at MLB.com until 11 p.m. Thursday. Fans can vote five times every 24 hours. The roster will be announced during a selection show 6 p.m. July 2 on ESPN.