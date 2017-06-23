Kris Bryant to skip Home Run Derby but Anthony Rizzo wants back in

MIAMI – For the eighth consecutive year, the All-Star Home Run Derby will be played without the reigning National League MVP.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said Friday he’s been asked to participate but plans to decline.

“Especially with it being here,” Bryant said from the visitors clubhouse at Miami’s Marlins Park. “It’s definitely not a hitter’s park. So it would be a tough home run derby.

“I think I’d like to do it again at some point. Just this year, based on the last two years [of deep playoff runs], the body could use a little bit of rest.”

Kris Bryant homers in the first inning of last year's All-Star game.

Bryant, who got two days off last week because of admitted fatigue, participated in the 2015 Home Run Derby with teammate Anthony Rizzo, but both declined to participate last year.

Rizzo said Friday he hopes he gets invited again this year if he gains a fourth straight All-Star selection.

“It’s in Miami so I’d have to give it thought because it’s my hometown, my home area,” said Rizzo, who grew up just north of Miami in Broward County. “It was cool to do it the first time, and last year it was really nice to be able to relax and enjoy [watching]. But if I was asked here, I would definitely consider it.”

Bryant led National League third basemen in All-Star voting, and Rizzo was a close second to the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman in the most recently released voting update.

Bryant, who homered at Marlins Park in the Cubs’ victory Thursday, said he’ll keep an open mind if invited in future seasons. “Absolutely. I’d love to do it again,” he said.

But he has no intention of wearing himself out by doing it this year.

The last reigning MVP to participate in the Derby was the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols in 2009.

“I’m sure there’s a bunch of other [good candidates],” Bryant said. “You look at [Yankees outfielder] Aaron Judge. He should be in it. And obviously [the Marlins’ Giancarlo] Stanton and [Dodgers’ Cody] Bellinger. It’ll be a fun home run derby this year if those guys do it.”