Kris Bryant won’t play in All-Star game, ends Final Vote in 2nd

Kris Bryant slips on his sunglasses during a recent Cubs workout in Arizona. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

The National League is sending a third baseman to the All-Star game via the fan vote, but this time it isn’t Cubs Kris Bryant.

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner won the NL Final Vote after leading it for the majority of the time. Bryant finished second in the poll, meaning he’ll miss the All-Star game for the first time in his three-year career.

Bryant left the Cubs’ clubhouse Thursday before the announcement was made.

The Cubs are the first World Series winner in history to not send a player from the championship roster to the All-Star game the following season.

Closer Wade Davis, who wasn’t a member of the team last season, is the Cubs’ lone representative. Last year, the Cubs sent seven players — five of which started the game.

Manager Joe Maddon said he can’t make an argument for his team.

“I can’t defend my guys based on other guys that made the team at this point,” Maddon said. “If you just look at the numbers plus our injuries, there’s no way for me to make a strong argument.

“For as much as you want to promote your own guys, and I would and I do, it came down to if you look at the numbers head-to-head, it was hard for me to make any argument.”

Bryant is the first reigning MVP not to make the game since the Phillies’ Jimmy Rollins in 2008.

Bryant’s numbers this year haven’t been up to the All-Star-caliber bar he set in his previous seasons. He’s hitting .263 with 16 home runs and only 33 RBI.

The Final Vote seemed to draw more desperation by teams than in years past. The Cubs and Bryant’s wife, Jessica, put on some stealthy social media campaigns.

The Final Vote drew more frantic each of the three days. The Cubs were one of four teams to offer signed merchandise to fans who shared their tweets, which counted as votes.

The Dodgers, desperate to get Turner into the game, went as far as offering the chance for a fan to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a game if they retweeted their account.

Yet, the NL didn’t go to as extreme of measures as Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, who paid for commuters’ subway fares, gave away umbrellas and made burritos for New Yorkers.

