Kyle Fuller won’t play in 2016: ‘I’ve got to listen to my body’

A sometimes dour Kyle Fuller smiled as he arrived at his locker to meet the media Wednesday, but the subject matter was sober and his phrasing ominous as he discussed the Bears’ decision to keep him on injured reserve, meaning the third-year cornerback will miss the entire 2016 season.

“It’s disappointing because you want to be out there,” Fuller said. “I guess I’ve got to listen to my body … it tells me what I can and can’t do … and go from there. I’m not quite there yet. I still have pain in my knee. I just have to get that right and I’ll be good to go.”

Those Derrick Rose undertones probably were coincidental, but they accurately illustrated the saga that Fuller’s 2016 season has become. Not only was the 2014 first-round draft pick unable to return four months after relatively routine arthroscopic “clean-out” knee surgery in August, but the frustration of the coaching staff seemed to seep through when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio acknowledged Tuesday that it was Fuller’s decision that he was not ready to play and that Fuller had not even reached the point where he “feels confident and he’s champing at the bit to go play.”

Asked if he ever felt that coach John Fox and/or Fangio were perturbed or frustrated with his lengthy recovery, Fuller said, “Yeah. I’m sure — just like I was with myself. So that’s understandable.”

Kyle Fuller's future with the Bears is up in the air after the third-year cornerback — the team's first-round draft pick in 2014 — did not play this season because of a knee injury. The Bears reverted Fuller to the injured reserve list on Wednesday, ending any chance for him to return this season. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

But he disputed Fangio’s assessment that he wasn’t “confident or champing at the bit” to play.

“That was definitely not true,” Fuller said. “I think I’ve been communicating with the team and letting them know how much I want to be back. It really came down to not quite being ready to play. I think that’s all it was.”

Fox did not fan the flames when asked about Fuller’s injury and Fangio’s appraisal of the Fuller scenario.

“I think any time a guy gets injured, it’s disappointing. It’s nobody’s fault,” Fox said. “We just evaluate what we see. I think desire for guys to be out there [is] hard to measure. Just evaluating where he is right now as compared to the players we have out there, [we] didn’t feel [activating Fuller] was the best move for us.”

Teammate Tracy Porter said Fuller was “excited” to be back at practice. “Being out for so long, [not] able to be there with your teammates week-in and week-out, it can be frustrating,” Porter said. “He wants to be right once he came back. That’s the first thing. So he was excited.”

And Porter, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, knows how difficult it can be to play through pain.

“That’s a fine line to go through, Porter said. “You want to be tough, but you don’t want to be stupid. If the doctors or trainers say it’s not going to damage you in the long run, if you can tough it out, that’s what some guys try to do. But it’s a fine line trying to be tough vs. [not being] irresponsible and further damage yourself or the team.”

Fuller said he has a good relationship with Fangio. But after missing an entire season with a problematic injury, his future with the team could be in doubt. Fuller has one year left on his rookie contract. He said he wants to stay with the Bears and expects to be back in 2017. If he is back, he will have a lot to prove — with staying healthy being the first thing on that list.

“I definitely didn’t anticipate it getting to this level. But that’s out of my control,” Fuller said. “I’m going to just keep on working.”

The injury remains a mystery. After playing all 16 games last season — with two interceptions and a team-high 15 pass break-ups — Fuller struggled with the knee throughout the summer and early in training camp and had the surgery on Aug. 17.

He returned to practice the week of the regular-season opener and according to Fox showed some progress. But after being inactive the first three games, Fuller was put on injured reserve on Sept. 28. He returned to practice on Nov. 30, beginning a three-week window to put him on the active roster. That ended Wednesday.

He said there were no set-backs or complications with the surgery. He just doesn’t feel well enough to play.

“I just listen to my body. It tells me what I can and can’t do,” Fuller said. “Right now I can’t go out there and play.”

Fuller said his status for next year has not been discussed between himself and general manager Ryan Pace.

“Nothing like that’s been talked about,” Fuller said. “We just focused on getting me healthy and getting me back on the field.”