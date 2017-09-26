Kyle Fuller’s re-emergence makes Bears defense a tougher bunch

An interview with cornerback Kyle Fuller will never be confused for a chat with former Bears receiver Brandon Marshall or tight end Martellus Bennett.

He’s not gregarious or outspoken. He’s a man of few words.

Does he feel as if this season is a second chance for him with the Bears and in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense?

“I guess you could say that,” he said in a brief interview before the regular season opened.

Kyle Fuller. (AP)

What was last year like when he sat out because of he knee injury and watched?

“It was tough,” said Fuller, the Bears’ first-round pick in 2014. “But it’s what got me to where I am now. So I’m thankful for it. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Flash forward to now, and Fuller’s play has said more than he ever will. He is one several reasons to be encouraged about a defense that was short of game-changers last season.

Fuller has seemingly accomplished the impossible. He managed to win over Fangio despite having his own toughness and willingness to play questioned publicly by him last season.

“He’s coming out swinging and playing really tough,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said Wednesday. “He’s one of the reasons why we’re in a three-corner rotation.”

It’s a rotation that’s only one game old but likely continue in some capacity Thursday night against the Packers.

Amukamara returned from his sprained right ankle against the Steelers, but he wasn’t handed back his starting spot. Fuller kept it and was on the field for 80 percent of the defensive snaps. Marcus Cooper (62 percent) and Amukamara (56) trailed him considerably.

The trio of cornerbacks broke up two passes apiece against the Steelers, with Fuller nearly making a leaping interception down the sideline.

“He’s worked very hard like a lot of guys coming off of injuries from a year ago,”

coach John Fox said. “It’s good to see him enjoying some success.”

The Bears didn’t know what to expect from Fuller this year. There were questions about his durability and motivation after routine arthroscopic knee surgery kept him out all season.

The organization didn’t pick up Fuller’s fifth-year option because of those concerns.

But the team still hoped he’d become something for them. It would literally take anything after finishing with a historically low 11 takeaways last season and opting to sign Amukamara and Cooper in free agency instead of higher-priced options.

Fuller was a player on a bubble that the Bears were hesitant to pop because of the talents that made him a first-round pick in the first place. It’s early but giving Fuller that opportunity to redeem himself has improved the Bears’ defense.

Fuller is playing like a player in contract year. He has better understanding of his responsibilities in Fangio’s defense but still has much to prove.

In a sense, he’s similar to the other cornerbacks. Amukamara signed a one-year, $7 million contract, while only $6 million of Cooper’s three-year, $16 million deal is guaranteed for this season.

Overall, Fangio now has three viable cornerbacks to use in a rotation and for certain matchups. The Steelers’ game was just the beginning, especially with Amukamara having up-and-down moments in his debut.

Fangio said his decisions at cornerback would be fluid. But being able to challenge receivers such as the Packers’ Jordy Nelson in different ways is an obvious benefit.

“They’re just covering better,” Fangio said of his cornerbacks. “They broke up some critical passes at critical times [against the Steelers] when we asked them to be in some deep coverage, and they got it done.”

Starting with Fuller, the play of the cornerbacks could define how formidable the Bears’ defense becomes this season. Fangio has more options to attack quarterbacks if they continue to play well.

“If that continues to develop … then you feel more confident in those guys’ coverage ability,” Fangio said. “You feel like you can leave them in one-on-one situations a little bit more.”