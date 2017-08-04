Kyle Hendricks pitches six, bats break out as Cubs rout Brewers

MILWAUKEE – For four games, the reigning National League MVP had all of one infield single to show for 16 early-season at-bats.

For three batters Saturday, the reigning ERA champion in the major leagues had an ERA of infinity – allowing a homer, single and run-scoring double.

But then came the rest of the game, with rest of the season promising to follow in 157-game succession.

And Kris Bryant and Kyle Hendricks looked a lot more like the 2016 versions – maybe even suggesting the promise of more games like this 11-6 rout of the Brewers to come.

Kyle Hendricks pitched six innings to beat the Brewers in his season debut Saturday at Miller Park.

The game was only that close because of a two-run homer by Brewers catcher Jett Bandy in the ninth.

Bryant tied the game with a two-run double in the third and finished with three hits, including another double, and three RBIs as the Cubs on Saturday at Miller Park matched their runs total for the first four games of the season combined.

Shortstop Addison Russell also doubled twice, singled and walked; Albert Almora Jr. had three hits, a walk, two RBIs and made his second spectacular catch of the season, sliding to rob Travis Shaw of a hit and end the fifth; and even starting pitcher Hendricks added a pair of singles.

Hendricks, whose 2.13 ERA led both leagues last year, had two-strike counts on all three of those first three hitters who clobbered him for the quick two runs.

Then he retired the next 10 batters – his ERA dropping from infinity to 5.40 in that span – before a walk and homer by Nick Franklin. He finished six innings, allowing the four runs and striking out six with just the one walk.

It was a night he needed to be anything but perfect as the Cubs unloaded for 17 hits against left-hander Tommy Milone and the Brewers’ suspect bullpen.

After one full turn through the rotation, the Cubs’ starters are 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA.

They’re also 5-for-11 at the plate, with Hendricks delivering the staff’s second multi-hit game, including a run-scoring single on a tapper that died on the grass near the third-base line in the fifth.

Special guest for home opener

Soot Zimmer, the widow of former Cubs manager and Maddon friend Don Zimmer, is to be on hand, with their grandson, for Monday’s home opener and banner raising, as guests of Maddon.

“We kept playing phone tag, and I finally got her [Friday],” said Maddon, who became close to the Zimmers when Don was a special adviser for the Rays during Maddon’s time managing the team. “I said, `Zim’s going to be there so you might as well be there, too.’ So she conceded.

“She was really excited. She’s a really fun lady, with an infectious laugh, an absolutely infectious laugh.”

Zimmer, who was named NL Manager of the Year for the Cubs’ 1989 playoff season, worked with Maddon in Tampa Bay until his death in 2014, Maddon’s final season with the Rays.