Kyle Hendricks plans to be Cubs’ next impact acquisition in DL return

ATLANTA – Kyle Hendricks hadn’t been in the Cubs’ clubhouse since before the All-Star break until he arrived Tuesday after a brief minor-league rehab assignment.

“It’s awesome to come in here,” he said. “You can feel the energy with all the guys.”

Hendricks, who has been on the disabled list since June 5 with a finger injury, joined a team that took a four-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s rain-delayed game against the Braves.

After watching the kind of impact newly acquired Jose Quintana made in his Cubs debut Sunday, Hendricks plans to be the same kind of “acquisition,” making the same kind of impact on the Cubs’ playoff run once he’s activated from the DL next week.

“That’s the goal,” said Hendricks, who’s expected return to the rotation Monday or Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the White Sox. “It killed me, really, to go down [with the injury]. But that’s the thing you take from it, that hopefully you can get yourself ready and come back and have even more of an impact when you’re back.”

Hendricks, last year’s major-league ERA champ, retired all 15 batters he faced in his final rehab start, Monday – so efficient he threw another 12 pitches in the bullpen to reach his requisite 75.

“It just felt right out there,” he said. “It felt mechanically right; my rhythm felt good; I executed many more pitches. Now I feel pretty confident.

“Even before the [injury], I didn’t feel mechanically solid,” he added. “But [Monday] pitching, that felt like it was it. My mechanics felt right. I was keeping my head more still and saw my pitches better.

“I felt a lot better and more like last year, more like just being in that zone.”

Said manager Joe Maddon: “It’s almost like we’re going to have two acquisitions with Quintana and then with Kyle coming back. This time of year to get two starting pitching acquisitions is always a nice thing.”

A Cubs rotation that led the majors in ERA last year and regressed to 4.66 this year to the break, has surged the last three games. Jake Arrieta, Quintana and Jon Lester combined to produce a 0.87 ERA in 20 2/3 innings.

Arrieta, Lester and Quintana, in that order, start for the Cubs against the Cardinals at home over the weekend, with Hendricks probably going Monday against the Sox.

“It’s awesome to see,” said Hendricks (4-3, 4.09 this year). “Hopefully, I can jump right in and not have any hiccups and just keep rolling with everything.”

Notes: Right-hander Eddie Butler was optioned to AAA Iowa to make roster room Tuesday to activate John Lackey (foot) from the DL … Maddon changed his mind about giving catcher Willson Contreras a rest Tuesday, putting him in the lineup for the first four games out of the break. Rookie Victor Caratini will start Wednesday afternoon, Maddon said. It gives Contreras two days off in a row (Thursday’s a scheduled day for the team) and gives Lackey a more comfortable return from the DL. …With Quintana starting Sunday, he’ll miss the chance to pitch against his former White Sox teammates next week and open the following showdown series against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

