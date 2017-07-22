Kyle Hendricks returning to Cubs rotation Monday

Now we know when Kyle Hendricks is coming back.

Manager Joe Maddon revealed the Cubs’ rotation for the four-game series with the White Sox. Hendricks will return Monday and John Lackey starts Tuesday in the two games at Wrigley. For Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, it’ll be Jake Arrieta before Jon Lester throws Thursday.

Absent from the rotation is Mike Montgomery, who was available out of the bullpen Saturday. And Maddon praised Montgomery for his attitude and versatility.

“A lot of times a guy that starts can’t necessarily warm up quickly, come into a game and then be able to pitch the next day like he can,” Maddon said. “He’s really strong and beyond that he accepts it. He understands it, he gets it.”

Kyle Hendricks is making his return to the Cubs rotation Monday against the White Sox. | Getty Images

With Hendricks back and Montgomery able to bounce between the rotation and the bullpen, the Cubs could be set up to use a six-man rotation if they want. For now, that’s not in the cards, with Maddon saying “I think also we’ll look and see what’s happening over the course of August.”

“We haven’t had that discussion,” Maddon said. “The all-star break, it seems like they all came back pretty good. It’s still a possibility, but we haven’t discussed it yet.”

Not in time

During the 2015 season, Maddon spoke frequently about the alternating and inconsistent start times at Wrigley Field. Since then, the Cubs have mostly standardized the first pitch, with games usually starting at 1:20 p.m. or 7:05 p.m. and the traditional 3:05 Friday starts a relic of the past.

That standardization has been missing recently.

Thanks to national TV, during the three-game series with Pittsburgh right before the all-star break there were three different start times. And with Saturday and Sunday broadcast nationally there are again three different start times for this series (1:20, 3:05, 7:05), with a pair of 1:20 games against the White Sox coming up this week.

Maddon was asked about the different starts and joked “Well, I got to go to my coffee shop this morning” before proposing a solution for the issue.

“I believe it should be homogenized throughout baseball. I think start times should always be the same in each city,” Maddon said. “There should be like two times. I know sometimes maybe national TV can interfere with that but I like homogenized start times day and night. That would be awesome. I think it would really help players.”

Grab a bat, Q

Jose Quintana will make his home Cubs debut Sunday and will experience the rivalry with the Cardinals for the first time. He’s also eager to hit more and do what he can in the batter’s box to help his new team.

“I want a base hit,” quipped Quintana, who was hitless in 32 lifetime plate appearances with the Sox but did collect an RBI earlier this season.

Maddon didn’t sound concerned that Quintana would get hurt trying to do too much with a bat, whether it’s swinging or bunting.

“I don’t worry about stuff like that,” Maddon said. “I’m happy that he’s eager to do that stuff but I haven’t even spoken to (Chris Bosio) or the hitting coaches regarding how they feel about his ability to hit or bunt.”

Roster shuffling

Tommy La Stella was optioned to AAA Iowa and right-hander Felix Pena was recalled. After the move, the Cubs have 13 pitchers and eight in the bullpen.

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow