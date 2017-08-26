Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton among 11 players Bears keep home

Bears 08/26/2017, 02:53pm
Patrick Finley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bears left 11 players at home rather than fly to play the Titans in the third exhibition game Sunday.

There are few surprises, as most had been battling injuries. Guard Kyle Long, the most notable name,  is still recovering from an ankle injury.

“When he’s back to close to himself, he’ll be back in there,” coach John Fox said Friday. “I can’t honestly say when that’s going to be.”

The other 10 include receivers Markus Wheaton (pinkie finger surgery) and Josh Bellamy (ankle); defensive ends Jonathan Bullard (glute) and  Mitch Unrein (concussion); cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle) and Johnthan Banks; safeties DeAndre Houton-Carson (leg) and safety Chris Prosinksi (hamstring); running back Ka’Deem Carey (wrist surgery); and linebacker Jonathan Anderson (high ankle sprain).

Bears lineman Kyle Long autographs for fans during camp. (AP)

As Fox indicated Friday, linebacker Danny Trevathan flew with the team and has a chance to appear in his first preseason game at noon Sunday.

 

