Kyle Long on bro Chris’ Super Bowl: ‘Being part of it is history’

HOUSTON — Chris Long missed his Pop Warner championship game as a boy because he was grounded. Despite repeated warnings, he’d beaten the tar out of his little brother, Kyle.

“This,” dad Howie Long said of Sunday’s Super Bowl, “is his opportunity to play in the championship game.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer tells the story often, but neither son remembers the incident.

It might merely be apocryphal, a tale of brotherly rivalry. The punch line, though, reflects the fact Chris suffered eight-straight losing NFL seasons before signing with the Patriots last March.

Patriots defensive end Chris Long holds his son, Waylon,and talks to brother Kyle, the Bears' guard, in August. (AP)

“There aren’t too many things that Chris does that are a first from him,” Kyle, the Bears’ guard, told the Sun-Times on Wednesday. “He’s gotten every accolade you can do. The one thing he’s never done is be part of a championship. I think this is great. Even just being part of it is history.”

Four years younger than Chris, Kyle will attend his first Super Bowl as an adult, while Howie will work the game as a Fox analyst.

“The fact he gets to share this moment with my dad is really cool, and maybe something we can’t truly grasp right now,” Kyle said. “This little artifact of ours that we stumbled upon as a family will look a lot shinier, I’m sure, down the road.”

Of the many things Howie admires in his oldest son, it’s his ability to live in the moment. In his first playoff season ever, Chris has found joy in watching others be excited for him.

“This Super Bowl thing, the playoff thing,” said the Patriots defensive end said. “The one thing I didn’t realize about it is that it’s a family affair.”

Since he was a boy, watching Chris’ every high school and college game, Kyle has never hid his admiration for his older brother. At home, Chris policed Kyle and Howie Jr. One year younger than Kyle, Howie Jr. now works for the Raiders.

“I’ve only had one other brother, and if I had to choose again, I’d choose him,” Kyle said. “He had to do a lot of older brothering, and breaking up fights. He did it with relative grace, I guess you could say. There was not a lot of blood drawn.”

That class continued to St. Louis, where Chris, the second overall pick in 2008, recorded 54 ½ sacks on eight bad Rams teams.

“It’s been almost a 10-year journey to get to this place,” Howie said. “There have been a lot of bumps in the road — and a lot of losing. “

Chris, who turns 32 next month, posted four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the regular season.

“Toward the end of your career, to get a chance to win the Super Bowl alongside (Tom Brady), the greatest player to ever play the game,” Kyle said, “There’s not too much else you can ask for. “

It’s too trite to say Chris’ experience makes Kyle — whose Bears teams have yet to post a winning record in his four seasons — want to reach the Super Bowl even more.

It does, though, make him want to be the best professional version of himself and to, he hopes, set a good example for his Bears teammates.

“I don’t know if watching (Ayrton) Senna drive a car 180 miles per hour around a corner makes me want to hop in a Formula 1 car,” Kyle said, “but I will say I want to learn how to be a better driver.”

Kyle pointed to the Patriots’ mantra — “Do your job.”

Sunday, with his family watching, Chris will.

“For me as a brother it’s less about win or lose, what you do statistically, but how you handle adversity or how you handle situations,” Chris said. “You just hope they can be proud of you.”