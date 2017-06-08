Kyle Schwarber could be left out during Cubs series against Giants

The Giants are scheduled to throw three left-handers at the Cubs this week in San Francisco. So don’t be shocked if Kyle Schwarber doesn’t get too many starts during the three-game set.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said “for right now” he doesn’t have Schwarber in the lineup for Monday’s game against Matt Moore, and wouldn’t say if he’ll get a chance against Tyler Blach on Tuesday or Madison Bumgarner on Wednesday.

“(Moore) is a little bit more neutral, or almost reverse. After that it gets a little more oppressive,” Maddon said. “The second guy (Blach) is a sinkerball guy. Of course, Bumgarner’s good.”

Schwarber, who started the season as the Cubs’ leadoff man, has struggled all year against lefties. Entering Sunday he was hitting .177 against them in 62 at-bats and has been platooned out against southpaws.

Kyle Schwarber might not play much during the Cubs' series in San Francisco. | Getty Images

Maddon was asked if there’s any thought to giving Schwarber more opportunities against lefties down the stretch and responded: “Not yet.”

Russell recovering

Shortstop Addison Russell is hopeful he won’t need any additional time to recover from the right foot strain that put him on the 10-day disabled list.

“I feel like 10-day would be a significant amount of time for me to get things right in my foot that need to get right,” said Russell, who was placed on the DL on Friday retroactive to Aug. 2.

Russell said he can walk on the foot “fine” and can run on it, but changing directions is where the difficulty comes from. He said it started bothering him five or six days ago.

“It’s something where I feel like I could try and play through, but really all it takes is just one kind of play to make it worse than what it already is,” Russell said. “Taking the precautions and doing the treatment now and hopefully by the time the 10-day DL is over with I’ll be ready to play.”

Looking for command

Closer Wade Davis has walked three batters over his last four appearances and needed 30 pitches to get through his two most recent outings. Maddon said “he’s trying to be a little too fine” and that the cutter has been missing the zone.

“We have a lot of faith in him,” Maddon said. “We’ll work through this.”

Roster shuffle

Infielder Tommy La Stella was recalled and reliever Rob Zastryzny was sent back to Class AAA.

Follow me on Twitter @BrianSandalow