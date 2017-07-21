Kyrie Irving considered going to Bulls before Butler trade: ESPN

Kyrie Irving wants to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

While rumors continue to circulate as to where the four-time All-Star’s final destination should be, ESPN’s Ian Begley tweeted Friday that Irving considering going to the Bulls before the team decided to ship Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving also considered the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade destination before the club traded Jimmy Butler, per Cavs sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 21, 2017

With Butler’s absence, it appears the Bulls are no longer on Irving’s radar. The San Antonio Spurs are the point guard’s preferred team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Other teams he’s willing to join include the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James was “blindsided and disappointed” after being told Irving’s request to leave, according to ESPN.

Irving, 25, has been with the Cavaliers since they made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He shot a career-high 47.3 percent from the field last season, averaging 25.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

