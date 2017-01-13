Last dance for Arrieta and Cubs as free agency looms?

Jake Arrieta won’t be making the trip to the White House with Cubs teammates Monday, but don’t read anything political into it, he said (regardless of Twitter history). It’s because of health-related family issues back home in Texas.

But it will be a conspicuous absence if only because of the decisive and high-profile role the often dominant right-hander played in the Cubs’ success that last two years.

It also figures to offer a glimpse Monday into what the team picture might look like a year from now – if not the urgent need the front office faces in developing and acquiring some young pitchers.

The 2015 Cy Young Award winner came to terms on a record arbitration-year signing Friday of $15.6375 million for 2017 – just $112,500 more than Max Scherzer’s 2014 record for a player in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Jake Arrieta (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

But beyond that, the chances of the Cubs buying Arrieta out of free agency with a multi-year contract rank somewhere near the far end of the slim-to-none spectrum as the Cubs prepare for the start of their title defense with spring training just four weeks away.

His agent, Scott Boras, compares Arrieta to Scherzer (who left the Tigers for a seven-year, $210-million free agent deal after that 2014 season). The sides haven’t talked about a multi-year deal in at least a year. Neither side has plans to broach the subject anytime soon.

And Arrieta, who said last season he doesn’t plan to offer a Chicago discount, talks like a man who knows his meteoric career as a Cub has just one more season to run.

“The timeline is kind of coming to an end as far as leading up to free agency,” he said Friday as Cubs Convention opened. “I’m here for one more year. And I’m going to enjoy every moment of it.

“If [an extension] happens, great. But if it doesn’t then I’ll become a free agent. The team’s going to do what’s best for them. We’ll see where I fit into that.”

It won’t be as a third player on the roster with a nine-figure contract. Especially not with the Cubs already exceeding baseball’s luxury tax threshold last season for the first time. And it likely won’t take anything less to secure the services of Arrieta starting in 2018.

“As a player you’re told where you’re going to play your whole career until free agency,” said Arrieta, who was acquired by the Cubs in a lopsided trade with Baltimore in 2013. “So that’s a nice aspect of [free agency], to be able to decide for once where you want to go.”

So enjoy the no-hit stuff and the Pilates-and-kale references for what the Cubs plan is another seven-month stretch of baseball. And keep an eye on what’s certain to be a stepped-up effort to get at least one young, controllable starting pitcher over the next year.

“There’s some great cities out there, some good teams, but I’m not worried about that now,” Arrieta said. “I’m trying to be a good teammate and perform to the best of my ability for these guys for another season, and then we’ll go from there.

“I’ll always feel a part of this organization for the rest of my life, because I came over here in ’13 and turned my career around, won a Cy Young, threw a couple no-hitters, and won a World Series. So that’s going to be hard to top wherever I go, if I leave. I’ll feel a part of this city and the organization for a long time.”

Note: Two of the three other Cubs also reached agreements on one-year deals Friday: former closer Hector Rondon ($5.8 million) and right-hander Justin Grimm ($1.825 million). Setup man Pedro Strop ($6 million) and the Cubs ($4.6 million) exchanged arbitration figures at Friday’s deadline but expect to reach agreement far in advance of a hearing.