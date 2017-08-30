Last looks: Mitch Trubisky, Jon Gruden and the Bears’ preseason finale

Bears fans will get their last glimpse at Mitch Trubisky for a while Thursday night at Soldier Field.

For how long depends on his growth as the season goes on — and, yes, his play against the Browns.

Here’s what we’ll be watching in the Bears’ preseason finale:

One more Mitch-a-palooza

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start Thursday. (AP)

Despite the obvious injury risk, the Bears want to see how the No. 2 overall draft pick prepares as the starter in a shortened week — and then how he plays.

“Monday Night Football” analyst Jon Gruden, who spent time with Trubisky in the offseason, is all for it.

“I think this is a great idea,” the Buccaneers and Raiders coach-turned-quarterback guru said via phone Wednesday. “Let him play the whole game. Put something on his plate. Give him a game plan to sink his teeth into. Let him go out there and play. He only had the one year (starting) at North Carolina. This experience is huge for him.”

The Bears’ plan is for Connor Shaw to replace Trubisky at some point Thursday.

The rookie has impressed Gruden through the first three preseason games.

“He proved a lot of great stuff in the preseason — he made some good throws, he can scramble, he’s tough, I saw him handle some audibles,” Gruden said. “He put points on the board. There’s a lot to be excited about in Chicago.”

Asked about the threat of injury, Gruden joked that “you can only have so many walk-throughs.”

“I go and I watch these training camp practices and I feel bad for these young quarterbacks that are walking through rotes and talking through plays,” he said. “This man needs to go out there and play.

“You have to live in your hopes and not your fears. Good for Chicago.”

Who isn’t playing?

The game will be all about who’s not playing — not who is.

A healthy scratch is practically a guarantee the player has made the 53-man roster. In coach John Fox’s first year, all 29 healthy players held out of the finale made the team. Last year, 18 of 19 did — all but returner and receiver Marc Mariani.

That rule of thumb applies more this year than ever; because teams no longer have to trim their rosters to 75 players before the fourth exhibition game, they can rest even more of their relevant players.

Wideout watch

Presuming the Bears sit starters Kevin White and Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton stays sidelined with a broken finger, they’ll have seven receivers playing for three roster spots.

Returner Deonte Thompson and rookie Tanner Gentry seem like the best bets to replace Cam Meredith — who is out for the season and, sources said Wednesday, could return as soon as OTAs after tearing his left ACL and partially tearing his MCL. Initially, a worse injury was feared.

Has Victor Cruz done enough to make the team? Does Josh Bellamy’s special teams prowess earn him a spot? Are Titus Davis, Daniel Braverman and Pig Howard fighting for a practice-squad appointment?

“All of those guys are in the mix,” Fox said. “We’ve got another game to evaluate.”

They’re competing against themselves — but, then again, they’re not. The Bears will have the third waiver claim spot Saturday and figure to seek a receiver upgrade after Meredith’s injury.

“I know I always say ‘Next man up,’ and it’s no disrespect to the player that got hurt,” Fox said. “You don’t want to give them excuses to whine about it. And we’re going to have to figure it out, somebody to replace him.”

Vets on the bubble

Outside linebacker Lamarr Houston said he would probably play. Despite the fact he’s entering his eighth year, Houston, who is recovering from his second torn ACL with the Bears, sees the game as a chance.

“Every time you touch the field, it’s an opportunity to put it on your resume — your video is your resume,” he said. “So if you’re out there on the field, you need to play. It’s an opportunity to show what ya got.”

Houston — who said he’s shown “I’m even better than I was before I had surgery” — could benefit from the uncertainty surrounding Pernell McPhee’s health.

Other vets that could play and push for a job: safeties Chris Prosinski and Harold Jones-Quartey; offensive lineman Bradley Sowell and Tom Compton; nose tackle John Jenkins; and Cruz.

More D

The Bears’ starting defense has allowed one touchdown all preseason.

Most of those players will be wearing baseball caps on the sideline — but their backups would do well to keep the momentum going before the opener.

“I think we’ve got tougher roster decisions,” Fox said, “and we’ve got one more game to evaluate in a game setting.”

