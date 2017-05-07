LaVar Ball and Co. to star in Facebook reality series

Lonzo Ball greets his brother LaMelo Ball, left, after scoring 20 points in their 114-77 win over Long Beach State. | Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

LaVar Ball and his sons, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo, will star in a Facebook docuseries about their family life, Denise Petski of Deadline first reported Monday.

Facebook is still working out details about the number of episodes that will be filmed and a potential debut date for the series.

Controversy has followed LaVar Ball this past year. He’s been in the spotlight for his outspokenness about his sons’ talents.

Ball demanded no less than $1 billion in shoe contracts for his three sons. He’s made comments that he would “kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,” and claimed that Lonzo is better than both LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Ball debuted his Big Baller Brand last year and in May 2017, he previewed the brand’s first shoe, the ZO2, with a $495 price tag. After receiving criticism about the shoe’s high price, Ball tweeted: “If you can’t afford the ZO2’S, you’re NOT a BIG BALLER.”

Ball plans to continue to make his family its own basketball empire. He told ESPN.com last month that he believes his songs will change the game forever.

“I’m going to do the same thing [one-and-done college career] with Melo,” he said. “And we get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship. You think I’m playing? You saw what they did in high school.”

He was also asked in that same interview with Jeff Goodman about stepping back from the spotlight to which he said wouldn’t happen.

“I ain’t stepping back to nothing. … I don’t step back. Why would I change?” Ball said.

Lonzo Ball became LaVar’s first son to reach the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 draft after a standout freshman season at UCLA.